Our thoughts and prayers are with the Colaianne family following the Thursday night fire that destroyed most of the Dainty Pastry Shoppe on Depot Street in Latrobe. The widely known three-generation-owned bakery was founded in 1947.
Our thanks to all of the firefighters from across the region who spent hours at the scene.
Latrobe High School Class of 1956 will hold its 65th-anniversary reunion at noon Friday, Sept. 10, at Giannilli’s ll, Route 30 in Unity Township.
Any classmate who has not been notified may contact Kay Shick at kjshick@gmail.com.
As announced on my Lifestyles page early this week, Latrobe High School Class of 1965 will have its 55th-anniversary reunion Saturday, Sept. 11, in DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Today, Aug. 13, is the deadline for reservations.
Class of 1965 spokeswoman Carol Seybold advises classmates, “If you haven’t received your invitation, please call 724-539-2706 ASAP.”
Carol noted that the 55th-year reunion, originally scheduled for 2020, had to be postponed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
While we’re in the neighborhood:
“Good evening, Louise. Thank you for including the Car Wash information a month ago in the Bulletin Board. We had a great day fundraising for the cross-country team on July 10.
“We would appreciate it if you could include information on our next car wash in Bulletin Board:
“The Greater Latrobe cross-country team will be holding another Car Wash fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Sharky’s Café parking lot, between Route 30 and Mission Road, Unity Township, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Thank you for your continued support of the Greater Latrobe cross-country team. We truly appreciate it! Thank you, Louise.
“Fotini Wetzel (Boosters president).”
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, this week announced that “out of an abundance of caution and in alliance with CDC guidelines, The Westmoreland is reinstating a mask policy for all staff and request that all guests over the age of 2 wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, effective Aug. 5.”
To learn about the museum’s continued efforts to provide a healthy and safe experience for our visitors, click on
https://thewestmoreland.org/covid-19/
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art also announced there’s still time to register for the photography workshop.
Registration for the event can be found on the museum’s website: thewestmoreland.org. Advance registration required and limited to 20 participants.
The three-part “Virtual Workshop: Basic Landscape Photography” with photographer Brian Cohen will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. three Mondays, Aug. 16, 23 and 30.
Cost is $60 per member/$75 for a non-member.
The organizers said, “During the workshop, we will take the time to think about what goes into making a great landscape photograph, with an emphasis on looking first, and equipment second. While the course will be directed toward digital technologies, much of what we cover is equally applicable to film-based media.
“Please note: No special equipment will be needed – there will be a discussion on how to get the best out of the equipment you have, from phones to high-end SLRs.
“The link to access this three-part virtual workshop will be included on the confirmation email that you will receive after registering. To access this virtual event, you will need to click this link (or copy this link into your browser) during the date and time that the virtual workshop will begin.”
Keep thinkin’ Lincoln:
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present a “Rhythm of the Road” concert 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Lincoln Highway Experience, Route 30 East, Unity Township.
According to the LHE website, “It’s a musical road trip when the WSO performs music inspired by the first coast-to-coast highway in the United States! The Lincoln Highway Experience is a museum and grounds located between Latrobe and Ligonier in the beautiful Laurel Highlands.”
The concert will take place on the lawn and will move indoors in the case of inclement weather. The concert is free and open to the public.
WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the program, which will include the following:
Joplin, arr. Zinn: “Maple Leaf Rag”
Mozart: Divertimento in D, K 136
Florence Price: Andante moderato from String Quartet in G major
Vaughan Williams: “Charterhouse Suite”
Gershwin: “Lullaby”
Cole Porter, arr. Esposito: “Anything Goes”
Cole Porter, arr. Esposito: “You’re the Top”
William Grant Still: “Danzas de Panama.”
The concert is sponsored in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Pastor George Prior invites the community to “join us for a fun-filled day” at the Tree of Life Church block party next Saturday, Aug. 21.
There will be “food and fun things to do” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The church is located at 1005 Cedar St. in Latrobe.
This day-brightening update arrived Monday morning from a West Newton Library volunteer:
“Just to let you know we get a lot of feedback from your newspaper, and people from your area have come down and donated books etc.
“One person last month put a memorial book in for a Latrobe librarian.”
As announced in last weekend’s BB, West Newton Library, 124 N. Water St., will hold its September fundraiser 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Le Grande, 105 S. Second St., West Newton. Doors open at noon.
Admission to this annual “Tea-riffic” event is $20. Tickets can be purchased at the library, and at Gary’s Chuck Wagon Restaurant, 105 S. Second St., during restaurant hours and library hours. Only 85 tickets will be sold.
The organizers invite the public to “plan to come and enjoy wonderful food, gift basket auction and other games of chance.”
An Open House will be underway 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Cook Township Community Center, 1698 Route 711 near Stahlstown.
The public is invited to “see a diorama of Stahlstown circa 1900, watch a slide show of historic photographs of the area or trace your family history.”
Louise Sprowls, secretary, said it will be presented by Chestnut Ridge Historical Society and the Cook Township Community Center.
According to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter, the 11th annual Mister Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition will be presented next month by Latrobe Art Center and the Greater Latrobe School District Art Conservation Trust.
All of the selected pieces in the exhibition will be on view in the main gallery of the 819 Ligonier St. center from Sept. 1 to 30.
The exhibition also will include an opening reception open to the public 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. “Wine, coffee, tea and light appetizers” will be provided by Ricolita’s Café. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the show’s artists and find out the winners of this year’s awards when they are announced at the end of the night in an awards ceremony.
Artists also have the special opportunity to be chosen by Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Junior High and elementary school students to have their work permanently displayed in Greater Latrobe School District’s Special Arts Collection, a program designed to expose students to original art.
For other information on this year’s exhibition, call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
A Peach Festival will be underway 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., according to Sharon S. Waltenbaugh, host pastor.
Peaches, ice cream and homemade cakes, ham barbecue, hot dogs and sauerkraut, macaroni salad, potato salad and haluski are on the menu.
Calling all book lovers. The YWCA of Westmoreland County will hold its Fall Book Sale of “thousands of books from all genres” beginning Thursday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. The sale is being held at the YWCA mansion, 424 N. Main St. in Greensburg, and continues through Saturday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day.
The organizers promise “children’s books, New York Times bestsellers, mysteries, nonfiction and so much more. Bring your wallet and a friend for an opportunity to scour the many, many boxes of books for your favorite reads. Feel free, too, to explore the mansion as you wind through the rooms in search of those perfect reads.”
New this year is the opportunity to attend an early-bird sale beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday. Cost is $50. Contact the YWCA (724-834-9390) for specifics about the early-bird special.
This just in:
The Bereavement Support Group at St. Vincent Basilica Parish will meet “in-person” 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, in the Parish Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Director of Social Ministry Teri Pomerleau said, “Anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one is welcome to attend. No registration is necessary.”
For other details, contact Teri at 724-539-8629, ext. 15, or teri.pomerleau@stvincent.edu.
Remember, the Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival opened Thursday, Aug. 12, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Greentree, and continues Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13 and 14.
The new owners of the festival are offering “over 50 classes in knitting, crochet, quilting, weaving and much more.”
Shop the marketplace in three separate rooms and stay in the evening for fun activities, including trivia, bingo and meet the teachers.
Tickets and class registration are available on site and are “cash only.” Visit www.pghknitandcrochet.com.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, August’s full moon will first appear on the night of Saturday, Aug. 21, before reaching peak illumination at 8:02 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, Aug. 22. On either of these nights, look toward the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the Sturgeon Moon rising.
August’s full moon is traditionally called the Sturgeon Moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.
Email Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
