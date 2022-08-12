A day-brightening postcard arrived in the Bulletin newsroom mail the other day:
“Thank you so much for doing a story on my Eagle project! So much of our great turnout was thanks to your coverage of the drive, and I truly cannot thank you enough.
“With your help, we raised 2,195 pounds of litter, 141 pounds of dry food and 624 cans of wet food for cats in need.
“Thank you, Rose Butina.”
Maryann Gogniat Eidemiller’s story titled “Eagle Scout project to benefit cat rescue” was published on the front page of the July 1-3 Bulletin Weekend edition. The lead follows:
“Rose Butina and other members of Scout Troop 1304 will be at Tractor Supply in Latrobe 30 Plaza on Saturday and Sunday for a supply drive that will complete her Eagle Project.
“From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, and also next Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10, they will be collecting food and other supplies to benefit Ninth Life Rescue Center. The all-volunteer nonprofit cat and dog rescue based out of Greensburg serves Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties.
“Butina, 18, is the daughter of Elizabeth and Benjamin Butina of Unity Township, and a 2022 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. She joined Troop 1304 in 2019.”
* * *
On the road again:
The Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit educational organization, is sponsoring a Wednesday, Sept. 14, bus trip to the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Pinkerton Run Road. Departure time is 9:30 a.m., and the organizers “expect to be back before 4:30 p.m.”
Cost is $75/GGC member and $85/nonmember. This price includes transportation, lunch and admission to the gardens. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden invites visitors to “come and enjoy garden design, plant collections and conservation in pristine nature.”
“Call the Greensburg Garden Center office at 724-837-0245 to reserve your seat today,” advises Nicky Heinack, secretary.
* * *
This just in from William Fromme:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP will be meeting at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Latrobe American Legion for the annual picnic luncheon. The luncheon was preordered. There will be bingo after the luncheon.
“Dues are still being accepted at $7 a year. Any senior belonging to the national AARP is eligible to join the Latrobe chapter.”
* * *
An update arrived this week from volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Happy August, Steeler fans! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Candy Danka is the supervisor and has been working very hard to update and bring new programs to the center.
“On Wednesday, Aug. 17, she will be hosting a School House Tea Party at 10 a.m.
“Another event will be an Ice Cream Sundae Bar Thursday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. Yummy. Everyone loves ice cream, especially these hot, humid days!
“If possible, please RSVP for these events so we have adequate goodies for all. But we want to see you here, so please come, even if it is a last-minute choice.
Stop and see what the center is all about; no membership required.
“Friday, Aug. 19, 10 a.m., a Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging presentation will take place.
“Of course lunch is served daily at 11:30 a.m. with requests you sign up by Wednesday the week before. You may pick up a monthly schedule for the menu and the many other programs available.
“Also, mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 26; there will be a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser 4 to 6 p.m.
“Another fundraiser is a full-size Steeler/Penguin-decorated cornhole game board set. Chances are $5 on a sign-up tip board. Contact Candy at 724-539-0237 for event sign-ups or any questions.”
* * *
Marie McCandless requested a mention in this week’s BB:
Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct a Food Drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Keystone Farmers Market at the Derry Township park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Marie requests “nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.”
Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.
* * *
Latrobe Alliance Church will sponsor a Back to School Bash 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at one of my alma maters: Baggaley Elementary School, 4080 state Route 982, Unity Township.
LAC spokeswoman Kimberly Kantorik said, “School supplies will be available to anyone in need, no matter what their age or school district. There will also be raffles, games, food and prizes. Everything is provided at no charge. We hope you can join us for a fun time as we get ready for back to school.”
I appreciated Kimberly adding, “Thanks so much for all you do!”
* * *
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Jaffre’s Restaurant, 827 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
It’s that time of year:
Pastor Beth Dunlap announced West Newton First Church of God will host its Peach Festival 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the West Newton Lions Field House, 511 Pittsburgh St.
Hot dogs and sauerkraut, sloppy Joes, barbecued pulled pork, baked beans, potato or macaroni salad, cake, ice cream and peaches are on the menu. There will be free refills on beverages.
* * *
West Newton Public Library’s “You, Me and a Cup of Tea” will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Le Grande Banquet Room, South Second Street, West Newton. Doors open at noon.
Cost is $20 per person. Tickets for the annual tea are on sale at Gary’s Chuckwagon, South Second Street, and West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
The organizers said, “You can mail a check to WN Library, P.O. Box 221, West Newton, PA 15089, with a self-addressed, stamped envelope and we will mail your tickets. Limited tickets are being sold.
* * *
A few reminders:
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, the Latrobe Area Historical Society will present “Second and Third Wards Revisited” at the LAHS headquarters, 416 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Mary Lou Townsend, president of the historical society, said, “This is a new program looking back at the history of the heart of the town, from the formation of the wards to the present time. It will feature early businessmen, the changing business and residential areas, and the gradual expansion of the town as new areas were annexed.”
The doors will open at 9 a.m., and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. The program will last approximately one hour.
On Friday, parking is available on-street or at nearby public parking lots. On Saturday only, visitors may also park at Kelly, Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
Following the program, refreshments will be served.
The program is free, but donations are appreciated.
* * *
The 51st annual Somerset Antique and Vintage Fair is slated for Saturday, Aug. 13.
Antique dealers from multiple states will converge on Somerset for this popular event, open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the streets of historic uptown.
The show promises “a little something for everyone,” from furniture, sports memorabilia, jewelry and quilts to glassware, books, paintings, toys, coins and more.
As in past years, the event will include an antique and classic car show from noon to 2 p.m. in the Somerset Trust Co. parking lot on West Main Street.
Food and drink vendors will also be set up throughout the show.
The fair, sponsored by the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce and Somerset Trust Co., offers free admission, and free parking is available in the Somerset County parking garage, East Catherine Street.
The fair will be held “rain or shine,” and those attending are asked to “please leave pets at home.”
* * *
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Latrobe Municipal Building 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to issue new or renew concealed carry permits.
In addition, the Latrobe Police Department will be onsite to accept unwanted or expired prescription drugs for disposal from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Needles, creams and liquids will not be accepted.
The new Latrobe Police T-shirts will be available for purchase during the drug take-back hours. Shirts are $20. Please do not arrive early. The doors to the municipal building will be opened promptly at 10 a.m.
* * *
In commemoration of the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated Monday, Aug. 15, St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will have an all-day Eucharistic Adoration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Benediction at 6 p.m. will precede Mass at 6:30 p.m.
From 1 until 3 p.m., Catlyn Bailey, religious education director, will offer for children of all ages the opportunity to learn more about Eucharistic Adoration. Parents are welcome to stay with their children if they would like to during this time.
Everyone is welcome, announced parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22 in New Alexandria.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, August’s full moon appeared Thursday night, Aug. 11, reaching peak illumination at 9:36 p.m. Eastern Time.
“The Sturgeon Moon rounds out this year’s parade of four supermoons, which started in May. Supermoons are commonly defined as full moons that occur while the moon is at its nearest point to Earth. (Because its orbit is not a perfect circle, the moon’s distance from Earth changes throughout the month.) Supermoons are ever-so-slightly closer to Earth than the average full moon, which technically makes them extra large and bright from Earth’s perspective.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
