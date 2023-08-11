Our sincere condolences to longtime Bulletin photographer extraordinaire Ernie Sistek, whose dear wife Ruthann passed away last Sunday, Aug. 6.
After retiring from Kennametal, she and Ernie worked 20 more years as a team here at the Latrobe Bulletin, photographing events with Ernie behind the camera and Ruthann writing the captions.
I always enjoyed their visits to the newsroom. They brought a ray of sunshine with them and left us feeling uplifted.
We are looking forward to having Ernie return to the rotation of taking photos for us when he is ready.
* * *
Let’s continue with this day brightener:
“Good morning, Louise. Greetings from Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society. I hope you have been enjoying your summer.
“Once again we are offering our quarterly raffle ticket to the public. Tickets are available at Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus in Latrobe, The News Stand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes on Route 30 and Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights (both in Unity Township).
“Happy Fall Y’all offers a $1,000 cash and $500 Giant Eagle Gift Card prize for a cost of $5. Five hundred tickets will be sold, and the winning number will be taken from the first number drawn on the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Daily Pick 3 on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
“Louise, thank you so much for publicizing our raffle tickets! We greatly appreciate your assistance, and we thank your readers for supporting our sales. Best of luck to all!
“Follow and like the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society on Facebook.
“Best regards, Judy Svidron and Pam Walter, co-chairs.”
* * *
As announced on my Wednesday Lifestyles page, a Craft and Vendor Show is slated for Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bethany Church. The show, which has a variety of items from 15 crafters and vendors, will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethany, located at the corner of Avenue B and 2415 Laveen St. in the city’s Fifth Ward. The church is handicap accessible.
“Food will be available, and there also will be a bake sale, according to Bethany spokeswoman Dawna Bates.
* * *
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick writes:
“Hi, Louise. Request for publication. Please note new location and also new format for the meeting.
“Once again a big thank-you to you and the Latrobe Bulletin for your continued support.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, Aug. 14, at the Sacred Heart School building in Youngstown. Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. Refreshments and social after the meeting. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all that have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick at 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis has another update:
“Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, will have Tai Chi for Arthritis resume on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.
“The Birthday Celebration is planned for noon Wednesday, Aug. 16.
“Our supervisor, Beth, has a fresh new idea with the Banana Split Social on Wednesday, Aug. 23, (NOT 27th I listed last week). Entertainer Linda Smith will provide old country music, and the event starts at noon. Lunch that day is cabbage roll and whipped potatoes, so please sign up for lunch and stay for the banana split and entertainment!
“Any questions, or to make reservations, call Beth at 724-539-0237.”
* * *
David McCleary requested the following be included in Bulletin Board: “Mark your calendar for the return of a fall favorite! The Walk for the Animals returns on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Twin Lakes Park. All proceeds benefit Action for Animals Humane Society.
“Participants can pre-register for $20 or register for $25 the day of the walk. Your fee includes a walk T-shirt. Sign up as an individual or start or join a team. Once you register you can collect pledges. Registration for the walk begins at 11:30 a.m. with the walk set to kick off at noon (rain or shine).
“Our beautiful day will include a walk around the park, vendors, games, contests, basket raffles, prizes and the blessing of the animals and more!
“Send your registration form and check payable to Action for Animals Humane Society, Walk for the Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
“Bring your two- and four-legged family members to Twin Lakes Park, get some exercise, enjoy a fun-filled day and raise money for the puppies and kitties at Action for Animals. We hope to see you there.
“Thank you, Louise!”
* * *
We had an inquiry Monday from Nate Serino:
“My tour group bought tickets to this past Friday’s 50/50 drawing at the Steelers Friday Night Lights game. We can not find the winning number or results published anywhere. Are you able to help point me in the right direction?”
I forwarded his email request to Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack, who knew who to contact.
Briana replied: “Zac Heide, the athletic director for the Greater Latrobe School District, is the organizer of the Friday Night Lights event. I have copied him on this email so he may answer your question. Thanks for attending! Hope you had a great time!”
Zac replied to all three of us: “Hi, everyone. The 50/50 was claimed on Friday night (Aug. 4). The number was 815632.”
* * *
A few reminders:
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St. in Latrobe, is having a Flea Market and Book Sale, plus a Bake Sale and Basket Raffle, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
CUCC spokeswoman Dorthy Paulovich said there will be books, furniture, tools, toys, household items, holiday decorations and miscellaneous items for sale. Food and beverages will be obtainable. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level. Call the church office at 724-537-4901 for other information.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe will have its next meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at the 204 Spring St. post, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
* * *
The Latrobe Area Historical Society is combining two celebrations on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, and the public is invited.
“We are celebrating our 50th birthday, and we are premiering our latest slide presentation, ‘School Days,’” LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained in an email release to Lifestyles.
She added, “Our society was founded in 1973 by concerned citizens who wanted to preserve the rich history of our town and of Unity Township. Because of their hard work and dedication, we have the museum and auditorium we have today at 416 Weldon St.
“The latest show features the history of education in our community. We want to salute those dedicated teachers, school board members, and citizens who have helped us progress from one-room school houses to the modern buildings we have today. They have gone from teaching just the three R’s to preparing students to enter a very technical world.
“We have photos, records and artifacts to help you learn about the schools, teachers and students from the 1830s until today. Come and relive your own school days. You may even see yourself or your parents in our pictures.
“Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. both days. Parking is on the street or at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets at Kelly, Sparber & White & Associates. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome. Come and help us celebrate our birthday and have some cake!”
* * *
