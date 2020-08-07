Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold a trash and treasure sale until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8. A bag sale is slated from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Beverages and pepperoni rolls ($2 each) will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask.
* * *
Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church (the church with the honor roll) will offer free clothing, bedding and small household items on Aug. 10 and 17. Visitors are asked to come to the back of the church and go down the stairs.
Additionally, there will be a meeting after church at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 16. The purpose of the meeting, according to a note to the Bulletin Board, is to discuss “getting enough members and friends to support the church in order to keep it open.”
Another meeting, slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, will be with district superintendent the Rev. Pat Nelson and will discuss whether Lycippus Calvary UMC can “afford to go with the Pleasant Unity Church.
“Both meetings are for all church members, past members and friends of the church. Come to these meetings to see if we can keep this historical church open.”
Donations can be sent to: c/o Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, United, PA 15689.
* * *
We received this note from Tree of Life Church, located along Cedar Street in Latrobe:
“On July 26, the congregation of Tree of Life Church held a special business meeting to elect a new pastor. At that meeting, pastor George Prior was elected as the new pastor of Tree of Life Church. Pastor Prior will start preaching at Tree of Life on Aug. 9.”
Interim pastor John Holt said goodbye to the congregation at the Aug. 2 service; he had been interim pastor for more than a year
* * *
Sage’s Army will hold a community picnic from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Mammoth Park, Pavilion 13, 254 County Park Road, Mount Pleasant.
Organizers said the picnic will include “great food, friends and speakers.” Appearances by speakers, along with Narcan training, will begin at 2:30 p.m.
The event will follow all CDC coronavirus guidelines; guests are asked to wear face coverings and social distance when possible.
* * *
The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students and their families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president of academic affairs and academic dean Dr. John Smetanka.
Participants will learn about the admission and financial aid processes from college admissions counselors and hear from current students and alumni during a roundtable discussion. A question-and-answer session will also be held for students and parents.
Participants in the virtual Get Acquainted Day are also invited to take part in a virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Online registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD.
For more information on the upcoming Get Acquainted Day, or on in-person campus visits, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 800-782-5549, Ext. 2500.
* * *
St. Vincent College Prevention Projects SAP 2020-21 training schedule will begin on Sept. 22. All trainings will be held in the Fred Rogers Center on campus, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Training dates are slated for Sept. 22-24 and Dec. 8-10 and will resume next year from March 16-18 and May 18-20, 2021. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. daily. Training is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (for the first two days) and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (third day).
Dates are scheduled as in-person trainings as long as Westmoreland County remains in the green phase of state coronavirus guidelines. Trainings will adhere to all safety practices, including social distancing and face masks.
Cost is $340 per person, which includes a SAP manual and afternoon refreshments. To register of the trainings, call 724-805-2050.
* * *
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about solar energy and land use planning in an upcoming live webinar, Solar Energy and Land Use: Designing a Sustainable Outcome.
This webinar will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. It is free to all participants.
Topics that will be covered in this webinar include solar energy and land use planning, local taxes on solar, potential effects on neighbors and community, and comparative analysis of different energy sources on land and community.
Dr. Sarah Mills, senior project manager at the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy at the University of Michigan, will be the guest speaker.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-energy-and-land-use-designing-a-sustainable-outcome or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a picnic scheduled for Aug. 13 for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees and retirees has been canceled.
“Next year’s picnic is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2021, at the Slovak picnic grounds,” Bernie Miller wrote in a note. “All former L.A.H. employees and retirees are invited to come and to join our our website: Former L.A.H. Employees/Retirees. Hope to see everyone then.”
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Sage’s Army will hold an online art auction through Aug. 12. The featured artwork is by local, nationally renowned and international artists.
Artwork can be viewed online and bid at https://sagesarmyinc.betterworld.org/auctions/sages-gallery or may be viewed in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Greensburg facility, 6044 Lincoln Highway, Suite 400 Greensburg.
All proceeds benefit Sage’s Army Inc. in its mission “to combat issues relating to substance use disorder by providing informational support to children and families by raising awareness one person at a time.”
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. For more details, call 724-837-0245.
* * *
We received this update from Marge Patz of Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary No. 407:
Patz noted that the auxiliary has a maintenance fund to replace veterans banners when they are damaged.
The fund, she said, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the auxiliary has not held a formal meeting since February and is not scheduled to meet until September.
“However, two members of the auxiliary drove throughout town to visually see what banners were in immediate need of replacement, “ Patz added. “Therefore, the auxiliary will begin to order replacement banners very shortly.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to donate to the maintenance fund, they are asked to contact the auxiliary president and fund chair.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes. To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 55th class reunion has been rescheduled until Sept. 11, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Postcards will be mailed shortly.
* * *
