Latrobe United Methodist Church will be holding an outdoor Worship & Communion Service at Legion-Keener Park (Pavilion Timken Plaza) at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Everyone is invited and attendees are asked to bring their own chair.
* * *
A carryout chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, in the Blairsville First United Methodist Church parking lot, located beside the Blairsville Post Office, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for some needed repairs to two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include half of a barbecue chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter. The meal is carryout-only.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 724-840-9534. Carryout orders begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until sold out. Any questions, call the church office at 724-459-6155.
* * *
The Seton Hill University Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Student Services and the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will host a campus event, “Remembering the March on Washington: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future” at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the McKenna Lawn at the Greensburg campus.
The event will mark the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the event is not open to the public.
The program will be livestreamed on the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education Facebook page for those who cannot be present.
* * *
WQED-FM will broadcast Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s (JSO’S) 90th season finale concert from May 2019. The performance at Greater Johnstown High School’s recently renovated Cochran Auditorium featured Gustav Mahler’s monumental Symphony No. 2.
The music was performed by the JSO, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the State College Choral Society, and internationally acclaimed soloists Sarah Brailey and Sylvie Jensen.
Listeners in Johnstown can hear the broadcast at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, on WQEJ FM 89.7; those closer to Pittsburgh can tune in to WQED FM 89.3. It will also be available online at https://www.wqed.org/fm.
* * *
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the annual Newman Used Book Sale committee is planning a One-Day No-Contact Drive-Thru Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Thomas More University Parish, 1200 Oakland Ave., Indiana.
The sale will continue for the duration of the event or until the bagged book supply is exhausted. The book sale is traditionally a three-day event.
The only categories available at the sale will be children’s books in the following sub-categories: Pre-readers, early readers, chapter books and teen/young adult; and paperback fiction books in the following genres: Adventure, mystery/suspense, romance, science fiction/fantasy and westerns. Cost is $5 a bag.
Event organizers request that attendees wear a face mask and remain in their vehicles while on church property.
* * *
We received this American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 of Latrobe news from Carol Greenawalt:
“The American Legion Auxiliary will have a business and informational meeting for all members on Monday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Post 515 home. Everyone must wear a mask and we will follow social distancing following COVID-19 rules. All dues for the new year are to be paid at that time. There will be no lunch or beverages available. We will review the programs for the upcoming year and make decisions accordingly. We will review the budget so we can move forward to the new year.”
* * *
After many years of waiting, Mary’s Garden is finally complete. The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will have a dedication of Mary’s statue on its regular meeting night at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown.
Event organizers said “please note the time is 6 p.m., earlier than our usual meeting. Father Jim will preside. The dedication will be followed by the rosary, and then we will move to the pavilion for a meeting.
“All rosary members and parishioners are invited to come to honor the Blessed Mother. Chairladies for the meeting are Betty Karasack and Connie Schober, and their committee Libby Franks, Evelyn Havrilla, Carol Hill, Martha Lenhart, Janet Noel, Kathy Noel, Barbara Janik and Peggy Wallo.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held via video conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by Sept. 9. For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is offering several continuing education courses starting in September.
Participants can select a class format that best suits their needs, including in-person, online and remote. Class subjects range from cooking, business, health care/emergency services, fitness/health, College for kids courses and more.
The complete schedule of continuing education classes is available online at westmoreland.edu/coned. To register for classes, call 724-925-4000.
* * *
St. Vincent College Prevention Projects SAP 2020-21 training schedule will begin on Sept. 22. All trainings will be held in the Fred Rogers Center on campus, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Training dates are slated for Sept. 22-24 and Dec. 8-10 and will resume next year from March 16-18 and May 18-20, 2021. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. daily. Training is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (for the first two days) and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (third day).
Dates are scheduled as in-person trainings as long as Westmoreland County remains in the green phase of state coronavirus guidelines. Trainings will adhere to all safety practices, including social distancing and face masks.
Cost is $340 per person, which includes a SAP manual and afternoon refreshments. To register of the trainings, call 724-805-2050.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, is still churning out episodes. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air; episodes generally air at 1 p.m. each Sunday.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
Pollock previously shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Marge Patz of Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary No. 407 said that the auxiliary has in place a maintenance fund to replace veterans banners when they are damaged.
The fund, she said, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the auxiliary has not held a formal meeting since February and is not scheduled to meet until September.
“However, two members of the auxiliary drove throughout town to visually see what banners were in immediate need of replacement, “ Patz added. “Therefore, the auxiliary will begin to order replacement banners very shortly.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to donate to the maintenance fund, they are asked to contact the auxiliary president and fund chair.
* * *
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is offering prospective students and their families the opportunity to visit campus and meet faculty and staff — all while maintaining prescribed physical-distancing precautions — through its innovative drive-thru campus tours.
Three dates are currently scheduled for the drive-thru tours: Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. There are a limited number of time slots available on the scheduled dates between 10 a.m. and noon, so register as soon as possible.
Pre-registration information can be found online at www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus and is required for the visit.
Visitors are able to choose a 30-minute time slot on the designated days.
* * *
