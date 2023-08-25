The 10th annual Great American Banana Split Celebration is underway this weekend in downtown Latrobe.
According to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce e-newsletter:
Friday, Aug. 25, vendors open at noon;
Saturday, Aug. 26, vendors open at 10 a.m., and
Sunday, Aug. 27, vendors open at 10 a.m., and the event concludes at 4 p.m.
Go to https://bananasplitfest.com/ for the complete schedule of activities.
Be sure to check out the 2023 official program, a special 24-page insert in Thursday’s edition of the Latrobe Bulletin.
* * *
In case you were wondering:
As of our deadline Thursday night for the Bulletin Weekend edition, the National Weather Service forecast for the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region is a chance of precipitation Friday morning (60%) and Saturday (20%), but mostly sunny with a high near 79 for Sunday.
* * *
Anita Kahl requested the following update be included in this weekend’s Bulletin Board:
“Good morning, Louise. Thank you for putting the Twilight Farmers Market at the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club in the Bulletin Board earlier this year.
“We’ve been averaging eight to 12 vendors a week, hoping to build in the years to come. Since it’s starting to get dark a bit earlier now, we have decided to move our hours to 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
“I hope it isn’t too late to add our new hours in the Bulletin Board. Thank you in advance.”
Anita’s original announcement in my May 19-21 BB column included the following:
“From June 7 to Oct. 11, a Twilight Farmers Market will be held 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club, 138 Kingston Club Road, Latrobe (Derry Township).
“We’re looking for vendors of all kinds. Folks can message me on Facebook, Anita Orazio Kahl, or email akahl352@gmail.com to get the info and form.”
* * *
Jim Palek announced the next Kennametal Retirees UAW Local 1059 meeting will be conducted 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
This just in:
“Hello, Louise. The Church of God at 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold our next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.”
Pastor Ralph Campbell said it will be “takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7. We will not be taking any phone orders!
“Thank you for all your help in getting our information in the newspaper.”
* * *
Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator, announced the Adams Memorial Library programs for September will open with Classical Encounters, a four-session music appreciation class, 2 p.m. Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3 in person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Here’s the link to register for the Tuesday sessions: https://forms.gle/V6KJRDX8SjvvrVcB8
Ellie noted, “Morrie Brand, former director of the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Academy of Music, will lead this in-depth examination of classical music to enrich your enjoyment. You are expected to attend all four dates, as the lessons will build on the previous sessions. Class size is limited, and registration is required.”
* * *
Another request for inclusion in Bulletin Board arrived this week, this time from Joann Maus, HFRS vice president:
“Hello, Louise. The Holy Family Rosary Society is planning an Oldies Dance on Saturday, Sept. 30, in our social hall (corner on Walnut and Ligonier streets in Latrobe). We will be serving a delicious homemade meatloaf dinner at 6:30 p.m., and DJs Double Trouble will start playing at 7 p.m.
“There will be baskets for raffle and a 50/50. Come enjoy a trip down memory lane with us.
“Tickets are $20 each. Call Sue at 724-691-7697 or Joann at 724-972-9302 for tickets. (No tickets will be sold at the door.) Doors open at 5:30 p.m.”
* * *
The updated Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce e-newsletter that arrived Wednesday includes the following announcement:
Vendors are needed for the Wedding Expo to be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Cooperstown Event Center, 2541 Thomas St., Latrobe (Derry Township).
For more information and to reserve your spot, call Beth Ridge at 724-672-8818 or email beth@cooperstowneventslatrobe.com.
* * *
A couple of reminders:
The Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the aerie, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe.
“The doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo,” noted Beth Howell, auxiliary president.
“Cost is $25 and includes your 20-card package with nine faces, the magic number, one early bird packet, one each of the two quickies, and one each of the specials (which pay half the take), and one jackpot special (winner takes all). Lunch is also included. Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available.
“This month’s special raffle will benefit our local pet rescues. This bingo is nonsmoking and open to the public. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. The elevator is working. Looking forward to seeing everyone.”
* * *
“On the heels of a successful shoe drive in 2021,” Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society is once again asking the community to “exhibit some sole by donating new and gently worn shoes of all sizes and type.”
LAHAS spokeswoman Robin Jennings explained in a recent email to Lifestyles, “The shoe drive is being extended until Sept 1. It was originally going to wrap up Aug. 1, but collections are going so well that LAHAS is extending the time to take into account back-to-school purchases that might mean more gently used shoes are available to donate.
“As before, the collection is being held under the auspices of Funds2orgs to support micro-enterprise vendors around the globe while returning a portion of the funds raised to LAHAS.”
Collection boxes are available through Friday, Sept. 1, in the main lobbies of Latrobe Hospital (West Second Avenue in Latrobe) and Excela Square at Latrobe (off Route 30 East in Unity Township), both part of Independence Health System.
Robin added, “Donations may include footwear for men, women and children such as boots, sandals, sneakers, slippers and dress shoes. Each pair should be removed from its packaging and either tied together with the laces or banded together.
“Funds2Orgs may ship the shoes collected to 26 developing countries around the world.
“In 2021, LAHAS collected 6,728 pairs of shoes that were destined for Haiti.
“For their efforts, LAHAS made a profit of $2,681.20, which was distributed back to the health system and the community.
“In the receiving country, the donated footwear is sold to micro-entrepreneurs (small-business owners, mostly women) who buy the shoes at a fraction of the cost. This helps to ensure commerce and not destroy the commercial economy by dumping ‘free’ items. Many countries and local governments have laws and regulations against ‘free’ merchandise and donations in order to protect economies.
“The micro-enterprise partners of Funds2Orgs worldwide then take the shoes and sell them in their communities. More than 4,000 micro-entrepreneurs and their families partner with Funds2Orgs and have created thriving businesses selling shoes.
“In turn, they have helped themselves out of poverty with their hand-up through our shoe drive fundraiser. Shoes are resold at a very low price or repurposed in these countries, not only providing needed footwear but insulation for homes, and stuffing for car seats or furniture.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.