Let’s start off with a timely message from Art Dira of the Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“Louise, would you please add this note to one of your upcoming columns?
“Veterans Day (Nov. 11) will be here before we know it. If anyone would like to have a name added to our granite markers at the Veterans Memorial Plaza they can call me at 724-539-8095, and I can answer their questions and mail an application to them to get the process started.
“We would like to have the applications in by the first of October to have the names added for Veterans Day.
“Thank you for many things you do. You are an asset to our community.”
* * *
It’s time to hear from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“Hi, Louise. Just wanted to see if you can put this in this week’s weekender. Thanks, Bill.
“The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets that go off on Sept. 30 for $10, for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. The tickets are also available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (Monastery Drive in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, S&H Electric and/or by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members want to thank you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it and have a great weekend.”
* * *
Also among my emails this week:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe Area AARP will be having its annual picnic luncheon on Monday, Aug. 21, at 12:30 p.m. at the Latrobe American Legion post home on Ligonier Street. Please note the 12:30 p.m. time. Members must have made reservations for this occasion. We will be playing bingo after the luncheon.
“Next month’s speaker will be Jessica Rafferty on ‘Estate Planning.’ Anyone belonging to National AARP is welcome to become Latrobe members.
“Thanks for your column. Bill Fromme.”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher Wednesday announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Monday, Aug. 21, for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — Delicious homemade meatloaf, which includes a side of green beans, mashed potatoes, and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. — Blueberry Bread and Banana Bread. Try ‘The Sampler’ — half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint — Chili, Stuffed Cabbage Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Beef Barley Soup, Minestrone Soup and Hungarian Lentil Soup.
• “Homemade Peach Cobbler $2.
“Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please make every effort to order by Aug. 21 since we have a very tight window to prepare everything freshly made. As always, we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.
• “$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals on site as well.
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by Aug. 21 (phone or text).
“Join us virtually on Sundays at 7 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
* * *
This email arrived Tuesday:
“Good morning, Louise. We’re back! Could you give us a mention on Friday?
“Are you ready for some bingo? The members of the Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, are preparing for their Charity Luncheon Bingo. On Sunday, Aug. 27, the doors will open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., followed by regular bingo.
“Cost is $25 and includes your 20-card package with nine faces, the magic number, one early bird packet, one each of the two quickies, and one each of the specials (which pay half the take), and one jackpot special (winner takes all). Lunch is also included. Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes are also available.
“This month’s special raffle will benefit our local pet rescues. This bingo is nonsmoking and open to the public. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. The elevator is working. Looking forward to seeing everyone.
“Thank you. Beth Howell, auxiliary president.”
* * *
An American flag flier arrived Monday from Lois Waldron of Latrobe regarding the next Military Spouse Support Group meeting planned for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Lois added in her cover note that the meeting will include “great topics, good information. If not in a hurry, stay for some delicious food.”
Friends and family are welcome; however, no child care will be available. The meetings are held every last Thursday of each month.
This week’s e-newsletter from Briana Tomack of Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce includes the following:
“GOAL Magazine is offering a complimentary digital version of our most recent issue to all Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber of Commerce members. We hope you enjoy this informative resource full of articles contributed by local business owners and community leaders. If you’d like to learn more about GOAL Magazine’s community initiatives and how to get your own printed copy, please visit www.go2goalus.com.
“Go2GOAL is a 501(c03) not-for-profit organization that is best known for semiannually producing the collaborative educational publication GOAL Magazine. Go2GOAL also gives back to the community through philanthropic educational and charity events. In this issue, hear from local Superintendents Michael Porembka of Greater Latrobe School District and Gennaro Piraino of Franklin Regional School District on how their districts are developing progressive educational programs that focus on preparing students for the future by giving them real-world experiences and crafting curricular framework that allows students to meaningfully explore career pathways as early as elementary school.
“Cover and table-of-contents photography captured by Autumn Stankay, owner of SkySight Photography in Greensburg. Autumn is a celebrated commercial, portrait and wedding photographer with over 19 years of experience. Photography throughout the cover story was provided by the Franklin Regional and Greater Latrobe school districts.”
* * *
A few reminders:
The Latrobe Area Historical Society is combining two celebrations Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, and the public is invited.
“We are celebrating our 50th birthday, and we are premiering our latest slide presentation, ‘School Days,’” LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained. “Our society was founded in 1973 by concerned citizens who wanted to preserve the rich history of our town and of Unity Township. Because of their hard work and dedication, we have the museum and auditorium we have today at 416 Weldon St.
“The latest show features the history of education in our community. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. both days. Parking is on the street or at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets at Kelly, Sparber & White & Associates. Admission is free, but donations are always welcome. Come and help us celebrate our birthday and have some cake!”
* * *
It’s parish picnic time Sunday, Aug. 20, at St. Stephen Orthodox Church, 1520 Susan Drive off Mission Road in Lawson Heights, Unity Township.
The picnic will be underway 12:30 to 5 p.m. The kitchen will close at 4 p.m. Ethnic food and beer will be available. Music by Dark Shark Entertainment, bingo, 50/50 drawing, basket raffle and a bake sale are scheduled.
Call Brigette at 724-836-0930 for directions or other details.
* * *
The Summer Chamber Music Series will present the 2023 finale — Beo String Quartet — Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Unity Chapel in Unity Township.
Beo String Quartet is comprised of violinists Jason Neukom and Andrew Giordano, violist Sean Neukom and cellist Ryan Ash. Now in its eighth season, Beo has performed more than 100 concert works in the U.S. and Europe, including more than 45 world premieres, according to Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra spokeswoman Joy Carroll.
Through its educational tours of elementary, middle and high schools, the quartet’s short-term residencies at colleges and universities, and its annual residency at Dakota Chamber Music, Beo has shared these unique experiences with over 3,500 students to date.
The historic Unity Chapel is located at 114 Chapel Lane in Unity Township. General admission seating of $15 (pay at the door) benefits the WSO Youth Orchestra Program.
This series is underwritten by the Charles F. and Mary Esther Sawyer Music Fund of Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
Questions? Contact Michael Long, director of music at the 428 Main St. church, 724-537-3631, ext. 15.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us says the 2023-24 school year will begin Aug. 28 — a week from Monday.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “The next full moon will light up the skies on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at exactly 9:36 p.m. EST. Interestingly, although it reaches its ‘full’ phase for a brief moment, our eyes may perceive it as full for up to three days!
“And since it is the second full moon this month, we refer to it as a Blue Moon.”
* * *
Remember, Joanne “Joni” DelSordo said Latrobe High School Class of 1958 will celebrate its 65th-anniversary reunion 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township, adding, “We will be having a casual get-together at Chef Dato’s 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Please call Chuck Gray at 724-532-1317 or Elaine Voytek at 412-554-3224 and reserve your dinner.”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.