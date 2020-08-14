Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Central fire station and at around 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Sept. 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
“Coming soon we will be selling them online also; stay tuned for further information,” Yuhaniak said.
Along with fundraising efforts, he added that the department continues to offer online tickets (sure tips) in which it raffles off various items, such as food/drink certificates, cash and other items. To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The opening reception of the second annual “Art Neighbors” joint exhibition will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Greensburg Art Center, 230 Todd School Road, Greensburg.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature member artists of the Latrobe Art Center and Greensburg Art Center. The exhibit will run through Oct. 3.
The opening reception will feature live music, pre-packaged refreshments and free parking. Masks are required at the event and because of social distancing requirements, only 15 people will be allowed in the art center at a time to view the exhibit.
Andrew Julo, director and curator of Verostko Center for the Arts at St. Vincent College, will judge the awards ceremony slated for 7 p.m. Saturday.
* * *
19 Oak Street, also known as St. Stephen’s AME, Latrobe, will hold a 25-cent clothing sale and $1 spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Organizers said the sale will include “trendy and gently used boys and girls school clothing” and “lots of jeans.”
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church Ministries has announced that because of COVID-19 pandemic its annual “Back to School Bash” is going to only consist of backpacks this year.
Backpacks full of school supplies will be distributed from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the Latrobe campus, 440 Main St., Latrobe, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the New Derry campus, 5742 Route 982, New Derry. Children must be present to receive a free backpack.
* * *
Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will offer a sandwich and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
The luncheon held during Antiques on the Diamond will feature a choice of hot dogs, ham barbecue and egg salad sandwiches, pasta salad, pretzel salad and pies. The luncheon will be served in the social room but is available for takeout.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach chairman, stated that all proceeds form the luncheon benefit local and foreign missions.
* * *
After many years of waiting, Mary’s Garden is finally complete. The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will have a dedication of Mary’s statue on its regular meeting night at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, outside Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 421 Main St., Youngstown.
Event organizers said “please note the time is 6 p.m., earlier than our usual meeting. Father Jim will preside. The dedication will be followed by the rosary, and then we will move to the pavilion for a meeting. All rosary members and parishioners are invited to come to honor the Blessed Mother. Chairladies for the meeting are Betty Karasack and Connie Schober, and their committee Libby Franks, Evelyn Havrilla, Carol Hill, Martha Lenhart, Janet Noel, Kathy Noel, Barbara Janik and Peggy Wallo.”
* * *
Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church (the church with the honor roll) will offer free clothing, bedding and small household items on Monday, Aug. 17. Visitors are asked to come to the back of the church and go down the stairs.
Additionally, there will be a meeting after church at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. The purpose of the meeting, according to a note to the Bulletin Board, is to discuss “getting enough members and friends to support the church in order to keep it open.”
Another meeting, slated for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, will be with district superintendent the Rev. Pat Nelson and will discuss whether Lycippus Calvary UMC can “afford to go with the Pleasant Unity Church.
“Both meetings are for all church members, past members and friends of the church. Come to these meetings to see if we can keep this historical church open.”
Donations can be sent to: c/o Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, United, PA 15689.
* * *
The St. Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students and their families at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president of academic affairs and academic dean Dr. John Smetanka.
Participants will learn about the admission and financial aid processes from college admissions counselors and hear from current students and alumni during a roundtable discussion. A question-and-answer session will also be held for students and parents.
Participants in the virtual Get Acquainted Day are also invited to take part in a virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Online registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD.
For more information on the upcoming Get Acquainted Day, or on in-person campus visits, contact the Office of Admission at admission@stvincent.edu or 800-782-5549, ext. 2500.
* * *
St. Vincent College Prevention Projects SAP 2020-21 training schedule will begin on Sept. 22. All trainings will be held in the Fred Rogers Center on campus, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Training dates are slated for Sept. 22-24 and Dec. 8-10 and will resume next year from March 16-18 and May 18-20, 2021. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. daily. Training is from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (for the first two days) and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (third day).
Dates are scheduled as in-person trainings as long as Westmoreland County remains in the green phase of state coronavirus guidelines. Trainings will adhere to all safety practices, including social distancing and face masks.
Cost is $340 per person, which includes a SAP manual and afternoon refreshments. To register of the trainings, call 724-805-2050.
* * *
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg is offering prospective students and their families the opportunity to visit campus and meet faculty and staff — all while maintaining prescribed physical-distancing precautions — through its innovative drive-thru campus tours.
Three dates are currently scheduled for the drive-thru tours: Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. There are a limited number of time slots available on the scheduled dates between 10 a.m. and noon, so register as soon as possible.
Pre-registration at https://www.greensburg.pitt.edu/admissions/visit-campus is required for the visit, and visitors are able to choose a 30-minute time slot on the designated days.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
Marge Patz of Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary No. 407 said that the auxiliary has in place a maintenance fund to replace veterans banners when they are damaged.
The fund, she said, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the auxiliary has not held a formal meeting since February and is not scheduled to meet until September.
“However, two members of the auxiliary drove throughout town to visually see what banners were in immediate need of replacement, “ Patz added. “Therefore, the auxiliary will begin to order replacement banners very shortly.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to donate to the maintenance fund, they are asked to contact the auxiliary president and fund chair.
* * *
Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. The next meeting is Aug. 20. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The next meeting is Aug. 26. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
