The Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly sub sale starting around 9 a.m. Saturday, April 10.
The subs, made by Post Ave Pizza, will be available for $7 each. Firefighters will be selling subs in the parking lot of the former Kmart at Mountain Laurel Plaza and the Lowe’s parking lot at Wildcat Commons Plaza, both in Unity Township.
“Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters, and help support them by buying one or more subs,” firefighter Tony Matuszky said.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only Swiss steak dinner on Saturday, April 10. Pickup time is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal will include a Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, rolls and cake. The cost of the meal is $12.
To place an order, call the church office at 724-694-8333 from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday.
* * *
The Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing their semi-annual road cleanup starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The club will clean from the Derry Borough line to the boundary with St. Clair Township.
Bill Glasser said in an email that “this is not an Earth Day project — we have been doing this for over 25 years with the help of our club members. We will meet at the Twin Maples Club house at 10:30 a.m. Please help keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6.
The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St., Latrobe, is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the lower level fellowship hall. If you have been vaccinated for COVID-19, please be prepared to disclose which vaccine you received to Red Cross employees.
Appointments are preferred; walk-ins may have a longer wait. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “Latrobe” or call (1-800-RED-CROSS).
All blood donations are currently being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donations collected may now help current coronavirus patients battling the virus. Masks are required.
As a special thank you, when donors race to give through April 30, they’ll automatically be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. There will be five winners total.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 will hold its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 12, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect.
* * *
The Tony Angelo No. 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will host a 2 for 1 Spaghetti Dinner Special from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
For $9, attendees will receive two spaghetti meals with meatballs, salad, and bread and butter. The meal is open to the public and takeout is available. To place a takeout order, call 724-537-6815.
“Bring a friend or take one home,” auxiliary president Beth Howell said.
Additionally, Tony Angelo No. 01188 will be holding nominations of officers at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. April 28. All Aerie members are welcome to attend.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, will hold a movie night in the church fellowship hall on Wednesday, April 14.
A dinner, provided at no cost, will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the film “Risen” will be shown starting at 7 p.m.
The event will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, including required mask wearing, and temperatures will be taken at the door.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners are takeout only. There are no phone orders; come to the church to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call 724-238-6834.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its spring chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
The meal will be takeout only and includes biscuits, mashed potatoes, chicken and gravy, green beans, applesauce and choice of white or chocolate cake.
Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and under. Phone orders may be placed at 724-593-2705.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The menu will include chili, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 per meal. Pickup for the takeout-only meal will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance.
“We appreciate your support!” church secretary Paula Shean said.
* * *
Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a drive-through Salisbury steak dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The meal will include Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail and dessert. Cost is $12.
To place an order, contact the church office at 724-539-8881 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays by Tuesday, April 13.
* * *
The Tony Angelo No. 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will host a charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, April 18. Doors open at 11 a.m. and a boxed lunch will be served at noon, while early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo gets underway at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of two quickies, one each of three specials which pay half the take and one winner-takes-all jackpot special. Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle will also be available.
This month’s special raffle will be donated in memory of the auxiliary’s favorite bingo caller, Al Nagel, who passed away recently.
The event will follow CDC coronavirus-related rules and regulations, including mask wearing at all times.
Additionally, nominations for ladies auxiliary officers will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe sent us this note:
“(The auxiliary) would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that supported our Lenten fish fries. We appreciated your business during the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. You are special to us. Veterans of Foreign Wars President Kristy Murphy would also like to thank the auxiliary members that volunteered their time at making the fish fries a success.
“The auxiliary will continue its fish fries the next two months on May 7 and June 4, the first Fridays of the month.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary will not have a meeting in April. We love our veterans.”
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, is holding meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, April 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter will hold a regular meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. April 21. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open.
The store’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on days the store is open.
All CDC and store requirements that were in place when the store closed in November should be followed, including:
- Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
- The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
- Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time. No children under 12 years old are permitted;
- Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
- No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
- Public restrooms, changing rooms and water fountains will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
