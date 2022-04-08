The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 have written to say that they “regretfully are having to raise the price” of their homemade hoagies.
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said, “Starting next week, Saturday, April 16, the new price will be $8 due to the significant price increases of the buns, meat and produce that are needed to make the hoagies. All profits from our hoagies go toward monthly payments of Co. 2’s rescue truck.
“Co. 2’s newest scratch-off tickets are now out in the stores to be purchased. They are $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a set each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. This ticket goes off June 30. The tickets are available at our regular stores and our newest store that will be selling them for us, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, Joe’s Store, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, S&H Electric, Custom Computer Inc., Central Fire Station, any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“As always we thank you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it, especially during these trying times, have a great weekend.”
Jessica Gray and others from the nonprofit organization “Make A Difference” announce it is “a small but mighty group of volunteers who are pleased to announce that we will be offering free home-cooked meals to those in our community who may be in need this Easter.
“Each meal will be individually packed and will include a generous portion of ham, homemade cheesy scalloped potatoes, perogies, sweet corn, homemade coleslaw, a side of bread and butter, and a dessert specially made by the students.
“The outpouring of support from the community is heartwarming. We’d like to send very special thanks to Pastor Jay (Losier), the staff and the students of Grace Bible Church and Academy for allowing us to take over their kitchen to help make this happen.
“Domino’s Pizza of Latrobe is also supporting the cause by donating a portion of their proceeds the Wednesday before Easter. So, get your pizza fix and also help to make a difference by ordering some delicious food on April 13. You will be supporting a local business and helping ‘Make a Difference’ literally make a difference.
“Meals can be picked up at Grace Bible Church and Academy, 128 Bradenville School Road, Bradenville, on Saturday, April 16, between noon and 2 p.m. Delivery can be arranged on an as-needed basis.
“If you, or someone you know may be in need, please sign up on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/cpmakeadifference or contact Susan at 724-694-6945. The deadline for sign-ups is Tuesday, April 12. Please don’t forget to check in with your elderly neighbors or friends who may not have access to the internet and feel free to sign them up and pick up their meal for them.”
Another update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to thank “everyone who donated baskets, food, time and hard work to our Bingo fundraiser that was held March 26. We would also like to thank the 49 people who attended and believe everyone enjoyed the food and had a good time. We look forward to seeing you again.
“Upcoming events you may wish to mark your calendars for may include Estate Planning with Rafferty Legal Services at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11.
“The return of a Penn State Nutrition Education Series with Antonia will be starting Thursday, April 14, at 10:30 a.m. There will be an Easter party that day too, at 12:30 p.m.
“The center will be closed, Good Friday, April 15. Have a happy Easter!
“Our April fundraiser will be Wednesday, April 27, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will be a Chicken and Biscuit Dinner with gravy, mashed potatoes, dessert and a beverage for $10. You may eat in, or takeout will be available. We do urge you to call in, starting now, and make a reservation, so we can accommodate everyone, but not have a lot of leftovers. We will still take last-minute requests. Don’t cook that night and support the center at the same time!
“A monthly schedule of all the events for April is available. The center is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
“Lunch is available daily at 11:30 a.m. with requests to sign up the week prior. We welcome suggestions for events or improvement. You and your input are valuable. We hope to see you soon.
“ Call 724-539-0237 to make reservations or get answers to any questions.”
A colorful flier just in:
The New Alexandria Activities Committee will hold its first annual Spring Craft Show 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at New Alexandria Fireman’s Club, 8370 Route 22 West, New Alexandria.
Twenty-five crafters and vendors are scheduled to participate.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
Among my emails Thursday morning:
The intermission finally is over!
The Mountain Playhouse returns to produce live, professional theater on May 25 when the season begins at our temporary home at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, 450 Schoolhouse Road.
Tickets are available online 24/7 www.mountainplayhouse.org or by calling the Mountain Playhouse box office at 814-629-9220, ext. 1, (not the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center).
Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday — Friday
The playhouse email added, “Please check with the box office, on social media and our website re masking requirements (if any) as Opening Night approaches. As promised when the 2021 season was postponed, there will be no price increases. The 2022 season is being offered at 2020 prices.”
A flier from instructor Aimee Firtz announced the Private Industry Council offers free digital literacy classes. The next cycle of classes in the Greensburg PIC office will start on Tuesday, May 3. Classes are Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for 10 weeks. All are welcome.
Space is “limited.” Contact Shannon at 724-836-2600, ext. 222, as soon as possible to reserve your space.
Unity Township Secretary Sharon Sweeney asked BB to remind everyone the Easter Bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special “drive-thru” event 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Wave to the Easter Bunny from your car and receive a holiday treat. Treats are “limited to the first 300 kids age 12 and under.”
For other details, call 724-539-2546.
A few other reminders:
St. John the Evangelist Parish has tables open for its Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
If you are interested in a table, contact Gladys Monroe at 724-539-7273 or gladmon@verizon.net.
There are “a few tables still available,” according to Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose.
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe (just below the parking garage), is having its Fish Fry Friday, April 8, at the post.
Lunch — available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — is “a cod fish sandwich and french fries only,” with delivery in a 3-mile radius of five sandwiches or more, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Dinner is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Lunch and dinner are “takeout only.” To place order, call 724-879-4208 or 724-537-6480.
Meanwhile, VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414 will conduct its monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the post.
St. Mark Episcopal Church’s Takeout-Only Chicken and Biscuit Dinner will be available 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at its Parish Hall, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communications Committee said, “Meals must be ordered in advance. Price is $10 per dinner. Each meal includes chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, strawberry-spinach salad, and cake. Proceeds from the takeout dinner benefit ECW and St. Mark’s Ministries.”
To order takeout dinners, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
Twin Maples Hunt Club’s semiannual road cleanup on Sunday, April 10, will get underway at 11 a.m.
Twin Maples spokesman Bill Glasser said, “Those wishing to help should meet at the clubhouse at 10:30 a.m. We will be starting at the Derry Borough line and proceeding to the Fairfield Township line at the top of the beautiful Chestnut Ridge.”
Venture outside on Saturday night, April 16, to catch a glimpse of April’s full Pink Moon.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this full moon “reaches peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. EDT, but won’t be visible above the horizon until after sunset. For the best view of this lovely spring moon, find an open area and watch as the moon rises just above the horizon, at which point it will appear its biggest and take on a golden hue.
“This year, April’s full moon is the first full moon of the spring season, which began with the spring equinox on March 20. This means that April’s full moon is the Paschal Full Moon — an important moon to those who celebrate Easter, since Easter’s date depends on the date of the Paschal Full Moon.
“Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon (i.e., the first full moon of spring), which means that it will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17 (following the full moon on Saturday, April 16).”
