Let’s all make the most of our Easter weekend and Passover time together. Passover began at sundown Wednesday, April 5, and will end Thursday evening, April 13.
The National Weather Service predicts “sunny with high near 60” for Easter Sunday in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) vicinity.
* * *
LUMC Ministries announced the community sunrise service is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 9, at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe.
* * *
As previously announced in BB, Old Salem Community Church’s Easter sunrise service also will begin 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9.
The Rev. Ronald Durika will preside, and Rose Werner will be pianist.
The regular 2:30 p.m. service will not be held Easter Sunday at Old Salem, located at 6500 Route 982 north of New Derry.
* * *
According to Heritage United Methodist Church’s website ligonierhumc.org, the community sunrise service will be held 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the Diamond in Ligonier.
The service will be led by the Rev. Christine Doren of the Stahlstown United Methodist Charge and include live music by the CCW Praise Band.
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the 204 Spring St. post.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added, “We are just below the parking garage with the blue doors. Questions? Please call 724-879-4208.”
* * *
K of C spokesman Tony Dominick writes:
“Hi, Louise. Happy Easter to one and all.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, April 10, at the council home in Loyalhanna. Social begins at 6 p.m. with lunch and refreshments provided, followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
The Latrobe Lions will have their Spring Broom Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. until noon, or whenever sold out, at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center in Latrobe.
The brooms are made by the Blind and Vision Rehab in Pittsburgh. Profits from the sale provide help to the visually and hearing impaired and other services to the community.
Latrobe Lions Treasurer Rich Null added a day brightener: “Many of our customers tell us ‘We saw it in the Bulletin.’ We are grateful for your continued support.”
* * *
Disciples’ Hands Ministry will hold a Soup and Sandwich Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St.
There will be a wide variety of soup at $7 a quart and hot sausage sandwich for $6.
“All proceeds go to feeding the hungry in our area,” noted Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at the host church, who added, “We greatly appreciate your support. Happy Easter to you and your family.”
* * *
St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society is sponsoring an afternoon of Painting Porch Sitters Sunday, April 16, at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, starting at 1 p.m.
According to Tish Rossi, society president, it will be “an afternoon of painting, a light lunch, delicious sweets, and snacks. All are welcome. Absolutely no art skills are required. All supplies are provided.”
Registration and money are due by Sunday, April 9. Make checks payable to St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society. For additional details, call Debbie Rick, 724-600-4918.
* * *
An information card arrived in the regular mail this week, asking, “Looking for your purpose in life?”
All are welcome to St. Vincent Parish Center Assembly Room, Unity Township, for “Discovering Christ,” a seven-week experience from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18 to May 30, with a retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The organizers said participants will “enjoy delicious free dinners and listen to enlightening teachings. Discuss and explore the meaning of life and the identity of Jesus Christ in small groups with fellow seekers.”
“The dinner and program are offered at no charge, but seating is limited, so registration is required.”
Register online at www.basilicaparishstv.org/christlife or contact Kristina Davies at 724-539-8629, ext. 19, or kristina.davies@stvincent.edu.
* * *
A day brightener from Lorraine Hoffman, GDKG vice president:
“Hi, Louise. The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
“Our program will be a demonstration of Norwegian knitting and purling, with time to practice this new method. We will also have a period of ‘Show and Share’ to exchange ideas. Guests and new members are welcome. For more information, call 724-836-6323.
“Thank you for including us in the Bulletin Board. We have had good response in the past.”
I’m glad to hear it!
* * *
According to a flier that arrived in Lifestyles email this week, Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will host a takeout-only Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Biscuits, chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and chocolate or white cake are included in the prices of $8 per adult and $5 for a child.
The organizers opened their email with: “Thank you for all you do to support our events. It is greatly appreciated.”
* * *
This just in:
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host an All-Day Eucharistic Adoration on Tuesday, April 25, for the Feast of St. Mark. Mass will be celebrated at 8 a.m., and Adoration will begin immediately following Mass. Benediction will be held at 6 p.m.
Parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko added in an email, “Everyone is welcome to attend anytime throughout the day to spend time with our Lord. For more information, please contact parish office at 724-668-2829.”
St. James is located at 306 St. James Lane, off routes 119 and 22 in New Alexandria.
* * *
Committee member Beth Howell reports “tickets are going fast for the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Super Bingo being held on Sunday, April 30, at Huber Hall in Latrobe! Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon, and the games begin at 1 p.m.
“The entrance package includes your 20-card packet with nine faces, one quickie and one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner will receive $1,000. Lunch is also included. Basket raffle, 50/50 and other games of chance will be available. You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. You must purchase the packet to be eligible to play and win. This is a nonsmoking event.”
* * *
Pastor Beth Dunlap announced the West Newton Church of God is holding a fundraiser 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Country Custard Cottage and Gift Shop, 1503 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville.
The pastor added, “Mention the New Mexico Mission fundraiser trip when ordering, and the mission group will receive a portion of the sales. Thank you for your support as we go to the Navajo Reservation and do a Bible School.”
* * *
Aaron Nelson announced the grand opening of the Farm and Vendor Market Expo, 108 E. Main St., West Newton, will be Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 7 p.m.
Vendors may set up for $15. Interested? Contact Downtown West Newton Inc., a nonprofit organization, at 724-872-0100 and leave a message. DWNI will return the call.
* * *
A few reminders:
International recording artists from Taiwan will perform with Alabaster Performing Arts 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Emma’s Retreat House, 1001 Harvey Ave. north of Greensburg.
The husband and wife team are touring across the eastern United States. They call themselves “A Moving Sound” and will present songs and dances from the Philippines and the Asian Pacific Islands in indigenous costumes, according to Mary McCormack of Alabaster Performing Arts, Greensburg.
Scott Prairie of Greensburg met his wife, Mia, in Taiwan when the two formed their musical duo. When not on tour, Scott and Mia reside in Taiwan.
Tickets are $10, and reservations are required “due to limited seating.” Call Alabaster to reserve your seats at 724-516-5189.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce weekly e-update, Monday, April 10, is the deadline to apply for the Banana Split Princess Pageant to be staged 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Robindale (former LES) Auditorium, 1501 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The pageant is open to girls 9-13 who live in the Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem, Mount Pleasant Area and Hempfield Area school districts.
* * *
Congratulations to Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s 2022-23 Woman of the Year, Barbara Baldwin, and New Member of the Year, Stacy Lemmon.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple added after announcing the award recipients in an email release the other day, “You can meet Barbara and Stacy at our next meeting on (Thursday) April 20. To attend the meeting, contact our dinner committee at latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com.”
* * *
Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, will make a pastoral visit to St. Rose Catholic Church, 4969 Route 982, Derry Township, Sunday, April 23, and celebrate the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
“Everyone is invited to attend this Mass and visit with Bishop Kulick afterward in our social hall,” St. Rose Parish Secretary Peggy Goldberg announced in an email this week.
* * *
