A rummage sale will be held until 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
Lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Friday.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing and household items are needed; no TVs.
If you need assistance getting your donations to the church, call the Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, at 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343.
* * *
The drag queen bingo fundraiser originally scheduled for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration has been moved to Friday, April 30. The venue has also been moved to the Cooperstown Event Center in Derry Township.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring your previously purchased blue ticket; this event is sold out.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and all CDC rules/regulations will be followed.
* * *
Fairfield Township will hold its spring cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
The cleanup is only for township residents and no early admittance is allowed. Residents will be required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5.
No household garbage will be accepted. There will be a fee for tires, while charges may apply for certain electronics and Freon items. Batteries are free.
Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicles. The township also notes that volunteers are needed and that it will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damage at the event.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will be holding a strawberry festival from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1.
The meal will be takeout only. The dinner choice includes ham barbecue and potato salad for $2.50 and the dessert choice includes cake, strawberries and ice cream for $2.50. Soda and water will be available for $1; no substitutes.
Any questions, leave a message at the church by calling 724-539-7880.
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will honor Mary the mother of Jesus with the annual crowning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the Basilica, located in Unity Township.
A senior girl will be crowned queen and she in turn will crown the statue of the Blessed Mother. The first Holy Communion class will be honored by taking part in the procession.
* * *
A free drive-thru spaghetti dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at St. John’s Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mount Pleasant Township.
The meal will include spaghetti, sauce, meatballs, salad choice of ranch or Italian dressing, Italian bread and bottled water. Each person can have up to two meals.
For more information, call 724-696-3909.
* * *
Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year, with the first drive to be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the church’s fellowship hall along North Market Street in Ligonier Borough.
Those interested in donating can sign up online at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, these deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors. For additional information, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
* * *
Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a fish fry on Friday, May 7, at the post home.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner.
All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
Additionally, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe auxiliary will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. May 10 at the post home. Added spokesperson Linda Butler: “All members, please try to attend as there will be nominations for officers during (the) meeting. We love our veterans.”
* * *
Latrobe Lions Club will hold its annual Spring Broom Sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, in the parking lot of Lincoln Road Shopping Center, Latrobe.
“The three types of brooms, heavy duty ($13), five-seam ($10) and long handle whisk ($5), enjoy an excellent reputation among local homeowners and businesses,” Rich Null of the Latrobe Lions Club said. “Profits from the broom sale and other Latrobe Lions Club fundraising activities provide help for the blind and other services to the community.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, May 10, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, strawberry and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the month, is also available for $3.
A new item is the church’s meatloaf dinner, which includes a portion of homemade meatloaf, a container of homemade gravy, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. The meal is $6 and available for pre-order only.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed cabbage, chicken noodle vegetable and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by May 10.
* * *
The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only ham dinner beginning at 2 p.m. May 15.
The menu includes ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal.
The meal is takeout only. Pickup will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
An outdoor flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserved space, with setup slated from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. To reserve a spot or for more details, call Pat at 724-238-2630.
Food will be available in the center’s kitchen.
* * *
Discover what your items at worth at an antique appraisal event hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at the Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman of Salem Antiquities will serve as guest appraiser with estimates of value for your items. The fee for an appraisal of an individual item is $10 and $15 for the appraisal of two items.
All items must be able to be hand-carried to the event, however, large items may be appraised from detailed photos of identifiable makers’ marks, company name or dates of manufacture.
To schedule an appraisal time slot for your items, call Vicki Walters at 724-468-8594, text her at 724-420-4455 or message the Delmont Historical Preservation Society’s Facebook page by May 12. When scheduling your appraisal appointment, notify which items you will be bringing on appraisal day.
In addition to the appraisals, the Delmont Historical Preservation Society will hold “Discover Delmont Day” featuring a display of photos, documents and artifacts at the library. Attendees are welcome to bring photos, documents and artifacts they would like to share or donate to the society. “Discover Delmont Day” is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required at the event, as is social distancing.
* * *
Blairsville Alliance Church & Crossroads Community Church will host the annual Blessing of The Bikes on May 16 at Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Lane, Blairsville.
A combined worship service will begin at 11 a.m., with a blessing service to follow at 1 p.m.
Food will be provided and a rain date is slated for May 23.
For additional information and updates, visit the church’s Facebook pages.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in May.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter will meet from 8 to 9:45 a.m. May 6 and 20 at Ignite Headquarters, 4 South 4th St., Youngwood. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Coleman Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter will meet from 9 to 10:30 a.m. May 6 and 20. For more details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The Greensburg chapter will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 and 27. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter will hold regular meetings via Zoom from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 5 and 19. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
