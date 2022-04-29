According to the Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us, Greater Latrobe’s prom is slated for Friday, May 13, and graduation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1.
Rain date for Greater Latrobe’s graduation is Thursday, June 2.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, will have its first annual Indoor Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the school hall.
Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose, said there will be “approximately 50 crafters/vendors. You can also take a chance on 50/50, basket raffles, Chinese auction or purchase some food.
“Any lady 18 or over who attends the show will be given a free ticket for a chance to win a ‘surprise’ basket.”
* * *
This just in:
The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center 2022 Car Show will be underway 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at EWCTC, 4904 Route 982, Derry Township.
According to the colorful flier, registration opens at 11 a.m. Judging will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.
There will be awards for 10 “Students’ Choice” classes.
The $10 show car registration benefits the Automotive Technology and Collision Repair Technology programs.
Basket raffles, 50/50, food, drinks and refreshments also are planned.
Spectators are admitted free. Donations are appreciated.
* * *
Save the dates:
Latrobe Art Center Week of Kindness will be observed May 16 to 23, according to the art center’s e-newsletter.
The public is welcome to “partner with Latrobe Art Center in spreading kindness throughout Latrobe and surrounding communities in celebration of Pennsylvania’s own designated day of kindness (1-4-3 Day)!
“Using specially created ‘You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed’ cards, create a ripple effect of intentional acts of kindness throughout your local community just as our favorite neighbor, Fred Rogers, taught us.”
* * *
The updated Palace Theatre schedule of events released this week includes the following May highlight:
River City Brass will present “Resilience” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the Greensburg theatre.
IN PERSON TICKETS — Students $10; Non-student $24 to $29. Tickets are available at www.rivercitybrass.org
LIVESTREAM TICKETS — $25 per household. For these tickets, go to www.thepalacetheatre.org
According to Palace spokeswoman Jennifer Benford, “River City Brass ends their first post-pandemic season with a concert on the theme of resilience. Come and enjoy uplifting music by Louis Armstrong, Gloria Gaynor and Nat King Cole. Through times of stress and hardship, we never lost hope, and together we’ve made it through to the other side. That’s cause for celebration!
“This concert will also conclude their composers competition. They’ll play the last two of four finalists, and the winner of the River City Brass New Composition Prize will be chosen by the audience.”
* * *
Derry Area Middle School third-quarter honor roll arrived this week and was published on Page A4 of the Wednesday, April 27, edition of the Bulletin.
That completes the third-quarter honor rolls for Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts.
As noted in last week’s Bulletin Board, the other four honor rolls were published on pages A6 and A7 of the Thursday, April 21, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s updated e-newsletter includes details on the 33rd annual Golf Classic and Dinner to be presented by Robindale Friday, July 8, at Latrobe Country Club, Arnold Palmer Drive, Unity Township.
Registration starts at 10 a.m., and shotgun is at 11:15 a.m.
Participants will start the day with brunch before heading out to the links to play 18 holes, then go inside to preview silent-auction items. Happy hour will be followed by dinner with many prize giveaways.
* * *
West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., invites area children and their caregivers to Spring Storytimes 1 p.m. on the following Mondays: May 2, mothers; May 9, spring birds; May 16, fish, and May 23, bugs.
Participants will read stories, do crafts and have a snack. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
An update:
First Church of God’s Strawberry Festival will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Sewickley Grange, Route 136, West Newton. (The incorrect day was submitted for publication in a previous Bulletin Board.)
Hot dogs, sauerkraut, sloppy Joes, pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, cake and strawberries are on the menu.
The public is invited to “dine in or take out.” Call 724-875-7738 for takeout orders.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Florian will sponsor a bingo 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in St. Florian Hall, 4263 Route 981, United, according to Joanne Krynicky.
Donation is $8. “A light luncheon” will be served. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing and a raffle.
For additional information, call 724-423-5454 or 724-420-1648.
* * *
A few reminders:
Greensburg Church of the Brethren will host two activities this weekend:
• Soup and Sub Sale 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the church, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg. Many varieties of soup will be available plus hot dogs, hot sausage and kielbasa sandwiches. All proceeds go to Feeding the Hungry.
• Teachers Service Day 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 1, at the church to honor all school employees, including teachers, aides, custodians, paraprofessionals, secretaries and maintenance workers.
Questions? Call 412-403-8182.
* * *
A longtime family favorite:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will offer its Strawberry Festival 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
The public is invited to “dine in or take out” from the menu of ham barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, strawberries, cake and ice cream. “Pop and water” also will be available.
* * *
Greensburg Civic Theatre will stage Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Southern drama “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” April 29-May 1 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
The iconic American playwright was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955 for his play about “greed, deceit, self-delusion, sexual desire and repression, homophobia, sexism, and the looming specter of death.”
The show closes Greensburg Civic Theatre’s 70th season; the nonprofit community theatre has served the region since 1951.
Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Greensburg Garden and Civic Center is located at 951 Old Salem Road.
GCT said, “Masks are suggested for audiences due to the duration of the show indoors (three acts) and one’s proximity to others.”
Advance tickets are $16 with discounts for 55-plus ($14) and students ($11); $2 more at the door. Order online at GGCCevents.org or call 724-836-8000.
* * *
Unity Township’s second annual Spring Cleanup Day will be held Saturday, April 30.
Several dumpsters will be available for use at the township office parking lot at 154 Beatty County Road. These dumpsters are for normal household rubbish that you would throw away with your regular garbage hauler, according to Greg Fumea, township ordinance officer.
Do not put paint, poisonous chemicals, appliances, oils, tires, fluorescent lightbulbs, batteries or any other hazardous materials in the dumpsters. Direct questions about these materials to Westmoreland Cleanways, 724-879-4020.
* * *
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary will hold a Spring Into Bingo fundraiser Sunday, May 1, at Youngwood Fire Hall, 104 S. Second Ave.
Admission is $25, with all proceeds from the event supporting auxiliary projects on behalf of Excela Health, including the auxiliary’s annual scholarship awards.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and lunch will be served until 1 p.m. when bingo begins. Top prize is a $1,500 jackpot, with various games ranging in winnings from $50 to $1,000.
Extra packets will be available at the door. Guests also can participate in 50/50 and basket raffles.
For tickets, contact Excela Health Community Outreach, 724-689-0202.
* * *
Experience the works by Latrobe Art Center artists Patricia Argyros, Cindy Berceli, Barbara Jewel and Jan Landini in their exhibition “From Nature and Beyond” on display through Saturday, May 28, at Latrobe Art Center.
The opening reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the 819 Ligonier St. center.
* * *
Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary 01188 President Beth Howell asked BB to remind everyone about the Kentucky Derby Night at the Races scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 in Latrobe. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
She said 100 tickets are available at a cost of $20, and each includes “naming a horse (with a chance to win $20), draft beer, pop and a dinner buffet.”
There will be a fancy hat contest with a $25 prize to the winner in the three categories.
Tickets are available at the aerie on Spring Street or call Beth at 724-433-3272.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.