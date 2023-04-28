It’s not too early to submit information for my annual wrap-up of Memorial Day weekend activities to be published the week before the holiday.
All veterans organizations, fire departments and others planning Memorial Day observances are urged to send in their details and/or programs.
Please send to my new email society@latrobebulletinnews.com when possible or send a fax to 724-537-0489, drop off in the mail slot beside the front door, 1211 Ligonier St., or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, no later than Monday, May 22.
Be sure to include the submitter’s phone number in case I have a question; phone number will not be published.
Speaking of veterans:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer this week announced Unit 982 will host a Cinco de Mayo Soup for Veterans event 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Cinco de Mayo (May 5).
Mary added in her email to BB, “Veterans and military personnel eat free! All others will pay a modest fee for the soup and nachos with more details next week. We will be serving up a Chicken Tortilla Soup and loaded nachos.
“The American Legion is located at 158 American Legion Road in Pipetown (off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township). We will be serving takeout as well as eat-in.
“The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is a nonprofit organization. All proceeds from our events go toward military, veteran and community services. We hope to see you on Friday, May 5, to join in our event!”
The Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter arrived Wednesday, announcing the 2023 Art Neighbors Joint Exhibition:
The opening reception of the 2023 Art Neighbors Joint Exhibition will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the 819 Ligonier St. center.
The announcement continues: “Once upon a time in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, there were two neighboring art centers. Only 10 miles away from each other, these art centers, independently of each other, became hubs of creativity — places for local artists to share their art with the surrounding communities, teach artistic techniques to artists of all skill levels, and educate children and adults alike on appreciation of the visual arts. Both embraced roles as cultural and educational nonprofits dedicated to the visual arts, and both flourished.
“One day these neighboring art centers realized that they had many of the same exhibiting artists and many of the same goals — with the biggest goal being to create a community of artists. So, Latrobe Art Center and Greensburg Art Center decided, in the year 2019, to join their artist communities together for one great big exhibition of their exhibiting artists every year.
“Each art center will take turns hosting this annual exhibition. The 2023 exhibition will be hosted by Latrobe Art Center, while the 2024 exhibition will be held at Greensburg Art Center. Artists from both art centers will have the chance to showcase their work — possibly to a new audience who is not familiar with their work!
“Please be our neighbor for the fifth annual Art Neighbors: Latrobe Art Center / Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition!
“The show will be on display at Latrobe Art Center May 1-31, 2023.”
Also in the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter:
Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Moms’ Night Out will be underway 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at participating downtown Latrobe locations.
Shoppers will have a chance to win a special “Visit Downtown Latrobe” basket, including “a discounted stay at The Paper Heart Airbnb, a guided tour of Latrobe Art Center galleries, Latrobe items, gift certificates to your favorite local eateries, and more!
“Each item purchased gets you a ticket for a chance to win!
“Visitors can also enjoy music by DJ Dark Shark in the downtown Latrobe Parklet, yard games, a wine garden featuring Own Brook Winery and Raspberry Acres Winery, and great food by RKM Kitchen and Hoshi Food Truck!”
Participating merchant locations:
Eclectique,
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center,
Green Goddess,
Latrobe Art Center,
Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices,
The Paper Heart,
Rose Style Shoppe,
Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and
512 Coffee & Ice Cream.
Jim Palek requested a mention in BB:
Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 9 a.m Friday, May 5, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
The Westmoreland Choral Society will perform its first concert this season 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Greensburg First Presbyterian Church, located on Main and Third streets, according to an email to BB from Linda Stumpf of Latrobe, president of the WCS.
Linda noted that the choral society has other members from the Greater Latrobe School District communities, which Bulletin Board has always focused on.
Tickets are available on the website or at the door; price for an adult is $15; a senior, $10, and student, $5.
An update from the Rev. Marilyn Fisher:
“Good morning, Louise. I hope you are getting ready to enjoy the summer.
Please post the information from this flier in the Bulletin. We appreciate the work you do for us. Be blessed.”
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, May 8, for pickup or delivery May 13 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the following:
• Chicken Parm Dinner — Baked chicken with homemade sauce and cheese, which includes sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads (Cinnamon Swirl Bread and Blueberry Bread) $3. Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Pasta Fagioli, *Italian Beef, Pasta, Spinach Soup, *Kathy’s Wedding Soup, *Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili and *Linda’s Hungarian Lentil Soup).
Fisher added, “Gentle reminder – Doors for food pickup open at 10 a.m. Please call Pastor Marilyn at 724-797-8030 before May 13 for any special requests.”
In addition, the church is collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. The pastor requests “only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.”
She added, “Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please consider dropping off boxes and/or bringing your own boxes/bags for packing. We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.”
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). “Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals on site as well.”
Place your order at 724-797-8030 by May 8 (phone or text).
“Join us virtually on Sunday mornings at 9 for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
The annual Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society Children’s Health Fair will be held Wednesday, May 10, at Charter Oak Church, Frye Farm Road, Unity Township.
There are two sessions of students — 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m., according to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
In case you missed them:
Greater Latrobe School District honor rolls for the third quarter of the 2022-23 school year ran in the April 21-23 Bulletin Weekend edition — Greater Latrobe Senior High was published on Page B5, while Greater Latrobe Junior High was placed on Page B4.
A few reminders:
As the April observance of National Donate Life Month comes to a close, Taylor Ramezan from Laurel Faith in Action will talk with several guests about “the importance of being an organ donor.” Katelynn Metz from CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, will be joined by Excela Health Latrobe Hospital CORE liaison Baylee Riggle and organ donor recipient Deb Moffa.
The radio show airs 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on Westmoreland Gold 98.7 FM.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will hold its Strawberry Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church.
Festival-goers may dine in or take out. Menu includes ham barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, cake, strawberries and ice cream. Pop and water will be available.
Any questions, contact Jan at 724-537-2958.
Westmoreland Intermediate Unit’s Early Intervention Team will host a Kids Health and Wellness Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Westmoreland Mall.
WIU explained in an email release, “This event is fun for the whole family. Come to learn more about health and wellness and visit over 30 organizations with presentations, resources, hand-outs, giveaways, interactive activities and door prizes that will be given out every hour! There also will be free vision screenings for kids (provided by the Lions Club) and free dental screenings for children (administered by Golden Dental). Presentation topics will cover mental health, saving for college, safety, and anti-violence. This event offers positive pathways toward a healthier lifestyle for families in Westmoreland County!”
Excela Health is sponsoring this event. Vendors include Achieva Early Intervention, Early Learning Resource Center, Highmark Wholecare, PHEPLE, AmeriCorps, Seton Hill Child Services, Three Rivers Community Care, Be SMART, Every Child Inc., Women, Infant and Children, UPMC for You/UPMC for Kids, United Way, Stage Right, Blackburn Center, Golden Onsite Dental, Westmoreland Food Bank, St. Vincent Prevention, PA Able, Excela, PA Woods and Forests, Ray of Hope, WCA Headstart, Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, Westmoreland Case Management and Supports, Columbia Gas, Sage’s Army, PIC Kidz Zone, PHN Latrobe Health Center, and Westmoreland County Behavioral Health.
Send Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via my new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
