Valley Views columnist Rita Giesey shared with us this interesting — and timely — poem by Arlene Lowry entitled “An Ode to My Hair Stylist” (with a nod to Dr. Suess):
The salons are all closed
To keep covid at bay
So I stayed in my house
And cut my own hair today
I found my good scissors
Up high on a shelf
How hard could this be?
I smirked to myself
I’ve watched James V. closely
A master with hair
He snips a few here
And he snips a few there
Started first with my bangs
Sat in front of a mirror
An inch or two off
And I’ll see so much clearer
The first cut was simple
A few wisps on the floor
I trimmed straight across
Then I trimmed a bunch more
I saw my reflection
And started to cringe
My once perfect bangs
Were now short and fringe
But did I give up?
Did I quit on the job?
No, I got my good scissors
And started my bob
I sweat as I labored
I felt a bit queasy
One side was much shorter
This wasn’t so easy
And the back, couldn’t see it
So I called for my son
He was bored staying home
Thought it could be quite fun
He grabbed my good scissors
Clumps flew through the air
I tried not to shudder
As off went my hair
When all was finished
I swept up the floor
This was a good lesson
But I learned so much more
I learned to be thankful
For those in our towns
Who take care of us daily
Through ups and through downs
They take care of our health
And our kids and our pets
Our food and our houses
To them, we’re in debt
And yes, our hair too
As I found out today
Mine is a disaster
But that is okay
I may have just butchered
Every hair on my head
But I won’t need a mask
I’ll wear a bag instead.
* * *
The Palace Theatre announced it has postponed several upcoming shows because of the coronavirus pandemic, including the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Italian Opera Fest on April 25, Martina McBride on April 30 and Lewis Black on May 9. New show times will be announced at a later date.
* * *
Excela Health announced that its regular public activities have been suspended through May and until further notice. Officials with the county health system said halted events also include support groups, classes and other organizational meetings scheduled at any Excela facility.
In addition, Excela has canceled previously scheduled Wellness Check diagnostic screenings at Excela Square at Latrobe on May 2 and Trinity Lutheran Church in Connellsville on May 16.
* * *
The popular Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, continued with a chat about pizza crust recipes on Wednesday, April 22. The show aired live on “Baking With Lucy,” a Facebook page that offers fans virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 member Gary Greenawalt said the legion’s auxiliary unit has canceled its May meeting at the post home because of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that the auxiliary hopes to resume its meeting schedule in June.
* * *
Dennis Garman, cemetery manager at St. Vincent Cemetery, said the date for removal of artificial flowers is April 30.
“Anything left after that date will be removed by the cemetery staff and discarded,” he said. “Also, during this time, we will not have the garbage cans out. Please take all perishable garbage with you.
“As you plant flowers, you can leave the leftover plants and dirt by the side of the road in the cemetery, the staff will discard that for you.”
* * *
In case you missed this update from Debbie Herwick, business administrator at Latrobe United Methodist Church:
”Our senior pastor, Pastor Tom Kennedy, passed away and we will be getting a new pastor probably in June or July ... We miss him like crazy, he was one fantastic pastor and friend to all,” she wrote.
Herwick added that the church’s service is available via internet livestream at 9 a.m. Sunday by visiting lumcministries.com and clicking on “Watch Live Sunday.”
Additionally, sermons may be viewed using the archive on that same page. Another way to watch live is by going to the LUMC Ministries Facebook page, she noted.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock, pastor, has announced that all worship gatherings and church activities through April 30 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regular Sunday worship services, along with daily morning prayer, will also be available on Facebook via live stream.
Visit www.trinitylatrobe.com for updates and links to other resources and to access the church’s Facebook account.
* * *
Here’s another reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee about this year’s Memorial Day preparations:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing.
“Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
“If interested, please give me a call (at) 724-539-8095 and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during April 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Lawrence M. Jenkins as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
Jenkins served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and had 37 years of continuous membership with the American Legion, Novosel said. He served as post adjutant at the Wichita Falls, Texas Post 202 (1994-98), and was a past commander of Post 515 (2012). Jenkins’ name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home, Novosel added.
* * *
Donna Cheswick of Business Women Connect said a virtual divorce workshop for women, to be held via internet video conference, is slated from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Organizers said the workshop “will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce.”
Cost is $35 per person. To pre-register and pre-pay, which is required, call 724-493-9695.
* * *
