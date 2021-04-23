Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The Friday Evening Music Club’s April recital will be livestreamed from the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
In this season finale, the music of composers representing the baroque, classical and romantic periods. Flutist Roger Cazden and pianist Josie Merlino will present the Flute Sonata in B minor, BWV 1030, by Bach; pianist Beverly Hritz will showcase the first of Schubert’s four Impromptus, Op. 90 No. 1 in C Minor, and soprano Sophia Mintas and pianist Matt Klumpp will perform (in Russian) Tatiana’s Letter Scene from the opera Eugene Onegin by Tchaikovsky, as well as the famous Queen of the Night aria from Mozart’s Magic Flute.
The recital will be attended by a small live audience, comprised of up to two people invited by each performer. For more information, call Michele Boulet at 724-837-5474.
A rosary rally will take be held at noon Saturday, April 24, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets, Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for police officers, first responders, our nation and world peace.
The event will follow CDC guidelines and attendees are urged to wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by America Needs Fatima. For more information, call 724-539-3302.
The St Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day open house beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the conclusion of the program.
St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, will welcome the attendees, before the college’s admission counselors and staff members present on admission and financial aid procedures. Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will provide an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the program closes with the question-and-answer period.
For more information or to register, visit www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
A rabies clinic, sponsored by Dr. Constance D. Matson, DVM, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 fire hall, Route 711, New Florence.
Cost is $10 per animal; cats and dogs only. All animals must be leased or crated. Proceeds benefit the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club.
During the rabies clinic, the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club will be selling homemade baked goods, and the fire company will be selling homemade soup and bread.
Social distancing and masks are required.
The drag queen bingo fundraiser originally scheduled for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration has been moved to Friday, April 30. The venue has also been moved to the Cooperstown Event Center in Derry Township.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring your previously purchased blue ticket; this event is sold out.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and all CDC rules/regulations will be followed.
Fairfield Township will hold its spring cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
The cleanup is only for township residents and no early admittance is allowed. Residents will be required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5.
No household garbage will be accepted. There will be a fee for tires, while charges may apply for certain electronics and Freon items. Batteries are free.
Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicles. The township also notes that volunteers are needed and that it will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damage at the event.
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will be holding a strawberry festival from noon to 3 p.m. May 1.
The meal will be takeout only. The dinner choice includes ham barbecue and potato salad for $2.50 and the dessert choice includes cake, strawberries and ice cream for $2.50. Soda and water will be available for $1; no substitutes.
Any questions, leave a message at the church by calling 724-539-7880.
A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
Lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Friday.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing and household items are needed; no TVs.
If you need assistance getting your donations to the church, call the Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, at 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343.
Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year, with the first drive to be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the church’s fellowship hall along North Market Street in Ligonier Borough.
Those interested in donating can sign up online at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, these deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors. For additional information, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446, Mount Pleasant, will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. May 4.
Luncheon items can be ordered from the post kitchen menu at next month’s meeting. Masks are required.
Installation of officers is scheduled for Aug. 3 while members encouraged to pay dues and support upcoming events, including the auxiliary’s Father’s Day cash prize ticket sale, pasta fundraiser and to solicit donations for American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days on May 7-8 and 28-29.
Discover what your items at worth at an antique appraisal event hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at the Delmont Public Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman of Salem Antiquities will serve as guest appraiser with estimates of value for your items. The fee for an appraisal of an individual item is $10 and $15 for the appraisal of two items.
All items must be able to be hand-carried to the event, however, large items may be appraised from detailed photos of identifiable makers’ marks, company name or dates of manufacture.
To schedule an appraisal time slot for your items, call Vicki Walters at 724-468-8594, text her at 724-420-4455 or message the Delmont Historical Preservation Society’s Facebook page by May 12. When scheduling your appraisal appointment, notify which items you will be bringing on appraisal day.
In addition to the appraisals, the Delmont Historical Preservation Society will hold “Discover Delmont Day” featuring a display of photos, documents and artifacts at the library. Attendees are welcome to bring photos, documents and artifacts they would like to share or donate to the society. “Discover Delmont Day” is free and open to the public.
Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required at the event, as is social distancing.
We received this information from Laurel Valley Elementary School:
“Registration and screening for children who will enter Laurel Valley Elementary K-4 and kindergarten in the fall of 2021 will be held on Wednesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 12, from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:45 p.m. A readiness inventory will be given to the child during registration. Please call to make an appointment at 724-235-2723.
“In accordance with school district policy, admission to 3-year-old and 4-year-old kindergarten children must reach the age of 3 and 4 years before the first day of school. State law requires a state birth certificate, complete immunization records, proof of residency and child custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable). Additionally, for registration to K-4, you need to provide a 2020 W-2 or tax return to qualify for income based Pre-K Counts program.
“In accordance with school district policy, for admission to kindergarten the children must reach the age of 5 before the first day of school. State law requires a state birth certificate, complete immunization records, proof of residency and child custody/guardianship paperwork (if applicable).
“Ligonier Valley School District has a full day K-4 and kindergarten programs. Teacher assignments will be made from the registration list. It is imperative to register your child to enable us to plan appropriately for the 2021-22 school year.
“A special orientation for K-4 and kindergarten learners will be held in August before school begins.”
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open.
The store’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on days the store is open.
All CDC and store requirements that were in place when the store closed in November should be followed, including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time. No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms, changing rooms and water fountains will not be available for shoppers.
