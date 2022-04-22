A day brightener arrived over the holiday weekend from Nancy McKinnon of Latrobe Presbyterian Church:
“Louise, Many thanks to you, Ernie (Sistek), Josh (Hough) and surely Tara (Ewanits) for the Living Tableau story and photo on the front page (top half!) of yesterday’s (April 14) Bulletin.
“LPC’s sanctuary was filled with many church members and local residents last night. Thank you for helping to make that happen. The performance was meaningful and moving. It reminded us of Jesus’ last night on earth and the impact on our lives of the pain and sacrifice he would soon suffer.
“We will soon know the total money that was received for Ukrainian refugees.
“The performance was live-streamed on the LPC website via the Facebook link. It will be available there for people who didn’t attend.
“If you can, please post that in your column. Bulletin readers can go to the Latrobe Presbyterian Church website, click on the Facebook link at the bottom, right of the page, and view the tableau posted on the right side.
“Here’s the link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live?ref=watch_permalink&v=362051015857680 if you would like to watch.
“Again, we thank you for all you have done for LPC!
“Blessed Easter!”
* * *
This note’s from VFW spokeswoman Linda Butler:
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe would like to thank the public and members for patronizing our Lenten fish fries. We appreciate your business, and we will let you know of our future fish fries.
“Interested in becoming a member and helping our veterans? Contact the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message. We will get back to you. To be a member you must be a spouse, child, grandchild or sibling of a veteran of a foreign war, male or female. Transfers are also welcome. We love our veterans.
“Thanks, Louise.”
* * *
To longtime Bulletin readers Joe and Anna Margaret Mosso:
I appreciated your thoughtfulness on Easter Sunday.
They sent a colorful, musical Easter e-card of Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire, England, which I have played several times.
* * *
Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Banana Split Princess Pageant, according to the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce e-newsletter.
Wednesday, April 27, is the deadline to apply.
The pageant, slated for 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Latrobe Elementary School, is open to girls ages 9 to 13 who live inside the boundaries of Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts.
Participants in the pageant will be required to attend practices prior to the actual event. Those meetings will be on April 29, May 2 and May 6.
The day of the pageant, girls will need to arrive at 11 a.m.
Girls selected to serve on the Banana Split Princess Court will have additional responsibilities throughout the year.
Questions about the pageant may be directed to Taylor Gantt, pageant chair, using the email address princess@bananasplitfest.com
* * *
The Ladies’ Auxiliary will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, April 24, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon.
The early bird starts at 12:45 p.m. with regular bingo beginning at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for the 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special (winner takes all). Basket raffle, door prizes and 50/50 are also available.
This month’s special raffle will benefit the Latrobe Police Department K-9 Zeus and his handler, Sgt. Robert Derk.
This will be the auxiliary’s last bingo until August.
* * *
Auxiliary 01188 President Beth Howell also announced a Kentucky Derby Night at the Races will be held Saturday, May 7, at the FOE Aerie 01188. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
She said 100 tickets are available at a cost of $20, and each includes “naming a horse (with a chance to win $20), draft beer, pop and a dinner buffet.”
There will be a fancy hat contest with a $25 prize to the winner in the three categories.
Tickets are available at the FOE Aerie 01188 or call Beth at 724-433-3272.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church in Latrobe will host the 18th annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, May 22, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.
The blessing will be held in Christ the Divine Teacher School’s parking lot, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe, according to Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications at Holy Family.
For other details, contact the parish office at 724-539-9751 or hfpadmin@dioceseofgreensburg.org
* * *
The 2022 Farmers and Vendors Market, 108 E. Main St., West Newton, will be open 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, May 17 through Oct. 25.
Interested in participating?
Call 724-518-4344.
Third-quarter honor rolls from Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Greater Latrobe Junior High School, Derry Area High School and Ligonier Valley High School were published on pages A6 and A7 in Thursday’s edition of the Bulletin.
In case you were wondering, Derry Area Middle School’s third-quarter honor roll has not arrived in the editor’s email. It will be published as soon as possible after we receive it.
* * *
An update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, everyone from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C. Start your day with a made-to-order breakfast from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for only $4. You can also just stop in to chat and have coffee for 25 cents.
“Check out the Corn Hole game set you could win featuring the Penguins/Steelers design. There are about 40 tips left at $5 a tip and then we can reveal the winning number under the seal. The game would make a great addition to your outdoor fun or a great gift for someone.
“Did you mark your calendar for Wednesday, April 27, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the Chicken and Biscuit Dinner? Mashed potatoes, gravy, dessert and beverage make it an entire meal. Eat-in or takeout available for $10. Call now and make a reservation, please. Last-minute orders will be filled until sold out. All ages welcome. This is the center’s fundraiser for April. Your support is greatly appreciated.
“Colleen, our supervisor, is leaving and Jody is accepting calls if you are interested in having a supervisor job. The center is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“For reservations or any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Another colorful flier arrived this week from Marge Patz:
Order of Eastern Star Latrobe Chapter 221 will host its annual Basket Party on Sunday, April 24, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe. Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.” Basket values start at $25. Opportunities for 50-50 and larger items sold separately.
Admission of $5 includes “a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.”
The flier also says, “Our chapter needs donations of the following: lunch items, door prizes, baskets and volunteers to solicit businesses for basket-item donations. Please contact Jodee or Cathi if you can help (or see our Facebook page for details).”
* * *
A few other reminders:
St. Stephen’s AME Church of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, April 25, for pickup or delivery Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. Marilyn Fisher noted, “To ensure that we have adequate time to prepare your food, we respectfully ask that orders be placed by the Monday prior to our sale. Thank you for your understanding.”
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner: A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Haluski $2 for 16-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Garlic cheddar and applesauce breads). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (Five choices: Chili, Kielbasa and Pierogi Soup, French Onion Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup and Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by April 25 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for this not necessary.
* * *
New Alexandria Activities Committee’s first annual Spring Craft Show will be underway 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at New Alexandria Fireman’s Club, 8370 Route 22 West.
Twenty-five crafters/vendors are scheduled to participate. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.
* * *
A free fishing derby will be underway 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Mammoth Park. This event is sponsored by the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation, the Westmoreland County Sportsmen’s League, Somerset Trust Co. and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Registration is free for all ages and begins at 7:15 a.m. at Pavilion 12. There will be a door-prize drawing for all registered participants following the derby. All contestants must be registered by noon to be eligible for prizes from Dick’s Sporting Goods.
First- and second-place trophies and merchandise will be awarded for the longest trout, longest carp and longest other fish of legal size in both adult and youth categories. Trophies also will be awarded for the best “Catch of the Day” for youth and adults.
Adults age 16 and over must display a valid 2022 Pennsylvania Fishing License.
Mammoth Park, located in Mount Pleasant Township, is accessible via routes 981 and 982.
* * *
Let’s all celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day, first held April 22, 1970. The National Weather Service forecast seems ideal — mostly sunny with a high near 66 for our region!
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
