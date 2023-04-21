Let’s start off with this special message from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 Assistant Chief Mike Skapura:
“Hello, Louise! I hope you are doing well! I just wanted to let you and our readers know that the volunteer firemen of Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be selling our delicious subs this Saturday (April 22).
“We will be selling our subs at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot beginning at 8 a.m. The cost of these great subs is $9. As a special treat to our customers, Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 has partnered with Starbucks this weekend.
“Anyone who buys a sub from us this Saturday will get a FREE HOT COFFEE right on the spot from Starbucks. We will also give a FREE HOT COFFEE to anyone in the car with you that day when you buy a sub from us. We hope all of our friends will come out and say hello to our good group of volunteer firemen, maybe buy a sub or two. Don’t forget, if you buy a sub you get a FREE HOT COFFEE on the spot from Starbucks on Saturday! Look for our ‘Black Sheep’ Haz-Mat/Ventilation truck, and you will find our volunteers selling those delicious subs!
“Thanks for all your help you provide to us, Louise. We all appreciate it!”
* * *
This just in from Joanne “Joni” DelSordo:
Latrobe High School Class of 1958 will celebrate its 65th-anniversary reunion 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Joni added in her email, “We will be having a casual get together at Chef Dato’s Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. It is going to be a lot of fun. If you know of any classmate who did not receive a reunion letter please call Chuck Gray, 724-532-1317, or Elaine Voytek, 412-554-3224. Any other questions call Chuck or Elaine.”
* * *
My thanks to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings for these two updates:
• As the April observance of National Donate Life Month comes to a close, Taylor Ramezan from Laurel Faith in Action will talk with several guests about “the importance of being an organ donor.” Katelynn Metz from CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, will be joined by Excela Health Latrobe Hospital CORE liaison Baylee Riggle and organ donor recipient Deb Moffa. The radio show airs 9 a.m. Saturday, April 29, on Westmoreland Gold 98.7 FM.
• Physical therapist Marley Smith from the Excela Outpatient Rehabilitation team is the guest for Mall Walkers at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in the food court at Westmoreland Mall. She will discuss “incontinence and pelvic pain and provide information that can help restore normal function, relieve pain and give people the confidence to get back to doing the activities they enjoy.”
* * *
Kimberly Kantorik this week announced some very special news in an email to Lifestyles:
“A Very Special Prom is back after a two-year absence! It will be held on (Saturday) April 29 at St. Mary’s Dome, 100 Chappell Way, Latrobe (Derry Township). The prom is for any adult with special needs and must be attended with their caregiver. It is free to attend, but registration is required.
“Guests are treated to a corsage or boutonniere, hair stylists and cosmetologists are available to give their services, and the photographer will take a picture of each guest in front of an ‘Under the Sea’-themed background, which is ready to take home with a special frame. A fabulous buffet is served with donations from many local restaurants and the DJ plays music for dancing.”
For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-a-very-special-prom-under-the-sea-tickets-548192096317.
* * *
Mother, Dad, my brother Bud and I always enjoyed this outing:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will hold its Strawberry Festival from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the church.
Festival-goers may dine in or take out. Menu includes ham barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, cake, strawberries and ice cream. Pop and water will be available.
Any questions, contact Jan at 724-537-2958.
* * *
Tickets are still available for the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration committee’s Super Bingo fundraiser slated for Sunday, April 30, at Huber Hall in Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon, and bingo beginning at 1 p.m.
Tickets — $30 in advance, $35 at the door — include a 20-card packet with nine faces, regular games pay $100, one quickie, and one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, the winner will receive $1,000. Basket raffle (“donations are needed”), 50/50 and other games of chance will be available.
Committee member Beth Howell added, “Must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. This is a nonsmoking event. All proceeds benefit the 4th of July Celebration.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Beth at 724-433-3272.
* * *
Also from Beth Howell, wearing another hat:
“Hi again, Louise. The Ladies Auxiliary and the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles will be hosting a Kentucky Derby Night at the Races on Saturday, May 6.
“Tickets are $25 each and include naming a horse for a chance to win $20 if your horse wins the race, a dinner buffet and draft beer, pop and water.
“Doors open at 5 p.m. with the buffet starting at 5:30 p.m. and the race windows will open at approximately 6:30 p.m. with the first race being the Kentucky Derby itself. We will also be holding a Derby Hat Contest with three categories of judging. This event is open to the public and is nonsmoking.”
Tickets are available at the Spring Street, Latrobe, aerie or call Beth (auxiliary president) at 724-433-3272. She noted that “only 100 tickets available with naming a horse.”
* * *
A timely message from Briana Tomack, president and CEO of Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce arrived in the Chamber’s April member newsletter the other day:
“Spring has officially sprung, bringing with it a renewed sense of optimism. As the flowers begin to bloom and the days get longer, everyone is enjoying being outdoors and doing the activities they love.
“With this in mind, I would like to take a moment to remind you about Earth Day, celebrated every year on April 22, and the importance of your role in taking care of our planet. Our world is facing significant environmental challenges such as climate change, pollution, and loss of biodiversity. It’s our responsibility to do our part in protecting and preserving the planet for future generations.
“Here are some simple steps we can take to make a positive impact:
“Reduce, reuse and recycle: These are the three R’s that we can all follow to reduce waste and conserve resources. Make a conscious effort to reduce your consumption of single-use plastics and recycle items whenever possible.
“Conserve energy: Save energy by turning off lights and electronics when not in use, using energy-efficient appliances and light bulbs, and reducing water consumption.
“Plant a tree: Trees absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen, making them an important part of our ecosystem. Consider planting a tree in your yard or participating in a local tree-planting initiative.
“Support environmentally friendly practices: Look for products that are made with sustainable materials and support businesses that are committed to reducing their environmental impact.
“Educate yourself and others: Educate yourself on environmental issues and share your knowledge with others. Encourage your friends and family to make small changes in their daily lives that can have a big impact on the environment.
“For more information on Earth Day and ideas on how you can make a local impact, read our April Member Spotlight article about Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling. Let’s all do our part in taking care of our world. Happy Earth Day!”
* * *
After its April hiatus, the Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church on Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Pastor Ralph Campbell said in an email, “It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The popular meal will be available in the adult serving for $10 or the child’s portion for $7.
The pastor added, “Thank you for all your help in getting our information in the newspaper.”
* * *
A press release was dropped off the other day from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, regarding its 22nd annual Car Hop to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the Main and Weldon streets parking lots.
Registration is $5. Hop-goers may pre-register by calling the church office at 724-537-4450 by May 26. Pre-registrants will receive a $5 coupon that can be used to purchase foods. Parking spaces cannot be saved.
Dash plaques are available to the first 150 registered vehicles. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded. Trophies will go to vehicles registered in 15 classes.
A Trinity spokesman added, “Whether you have a vehicle to register or not, all are welcome to the fun and relaxing afternoon. Proceeds to benefit our Youth Ministry.”
Contact the host church at 724-537-4450 or email office@trinitylatrobe.com to register or for other details.
* * *
Remember:
St. Vincent College, in conjunction with the James and Margaret Tseng Loe China Studies Center, will present “A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix,” a concert of traditional Chinese music, 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center on the Unity Township campus.
The performance is free and open to the public. All are welcome; no prior reservations or registration is required.
Performing the extensive program of traditional Chinese music will be Yazhi Guo on suona and Zhou Yi on pipa. See my Thursday Lifestyles page for other details.
* * *
Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary will hold election of officers at its next monthly meeting, slated for 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the Latrobe post home.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
