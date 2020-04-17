Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Relay For Life will be held as a virtual event on Saturday, April 18, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Relay For Life participants can come together online from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through the Zoom video conferencing platform by visiting https://zoom.us/j/704377861. Participants are encouraged to wear Relay For Life swag as they take part in the virtual event, American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager Dillon Spencer said.
Opening ceremonies will kick off the virtual event beginning at 11 a.m. with the Relay For Life mission story followed by a team roll call and the annual first lap. Organizers are encouraging participants to show off their creative ways of walking during the event.
Other scheduled activities include:
- 11:30 a.m. — Road To Recovery Power Hour;
- Noon — RFL Scavenger Hunt;
- 12:30 p.m. — Cancer Survivor Hour;
- 1:30 p.m. — Fight Back Ceremony;
- 2 p.m. — Virtual Luminaria Ceremony.
“It’s a challenging time, but no matter where you live, we hope this event will bring everyone together to show our strength for an important cause,” Spencer wrote.
To register for the event, purchase a virtual luminaria or register to be a part of the virtual Survivor Celebration, visit relayforlife.org/palatrobe by Friday, April 17.
Donations to the event can be made by downloading the American Cancer Society Fundraising App or online at relayforlife.org/palatrobe.
For more details or if you have any questions, email dillon.spencer@cancer.org.
Participants can visit the website to access Saturday’s event or follow along using these social media channels: Facebook or Instagram, @rfllatrobe; Twitter, @RelayForLifeLat.
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department has canceled this month’s hoagie sale, adding that “we will hopefully be back next month Saturday, May 16, starting at 8 a.m. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”
The coronavirus pandemic has also resulted in the department postponing its annual gun bash, he noted. The gun bash will now take place at 4 p.m. June 27 at Cooperstown Event Center in Latrobe (Derry Township).
“We still have plenty of the tickets available for $25 and (they) can be purchased by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370, or by stopping at the central fire station at 1 Main St. after the city building reopens,” Yuhaniak wrote. “We still have some of our new scratch-off/cash tickets — they are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash, and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets — this ticket goes off June 30. The tickets are also available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at central at 1 Main St. or stopping at any of the following locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Joe’s Store, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric, or by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370. Ask for Bill.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support — we really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
Ligonier Country Club will hold a fundraiser on behalf of the Ligonier Food Pantry from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the country club, Route 711 South, Country Club Road, Ligonier Township.
As part of the fundraiser, the country club is preparing barbecue chicken dinners for curbside takeout. The meals, which are $20 each (cash only), serve two people and include half a barbecue chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, cornbread and apple pie.
Organizers said $5 will be donated to the Ligonier Food Pantry for every order sold. To place an order, call 724-238-7620, ext. 2-2.
* * *
The popular Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, will continue with a gnocchi lesson at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 19. The show will air live on “Baking With Lucy,” a Facebook page that offers fans virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies.
The Facebook page boasts more than 15,000 followers from all over the world.
To watch the shows, search ”Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Here is some news about the longstanding GreaterLatrobe.net website from Bulletin columnist Paul Volkmann via Jack Doherty:
“They say all good things must come to an end and I’m sorry to have to inform you that GreaterLatrobe.net is no exception,” Doherty wrote to Volkmann. “The site has been up and running in one form or another since 2007 and, if my records are correct, you have been contributing your Off the Wall and Inside the Outdoors articles since 2008. That’s a dozen years!
In fact, for the last couple of years there were only a few parts of the site that were still actively being updated: Your articles, the Bulletin’s headlines and selected community videos that I shot. But moving to Atlanta last year means I haven’t been there to shoot new videos since May 2019.”
Doherty said the website’s domain name, GreaterLatrobe.net, comes up for renewal April 20 and he won’t be renewing it. That means the site will go dark on April 20 or 21, he added.
* * *
We received this update from Debbie Herwick, business administrator at Latrobe United Methodist Church:
“Our senior pastor, Pastor Tom Kennedy, passed away and we will be getting a new pastor probably in June or July ... We miss him like crazy, he was one fantastic pastor and friend to all,” she wrote.
Herwick added that the church’s service is available via internet livestream at 9 a.m. Sunday by visiting lumcministries.com and clicking on “Watch Live Sunday.” Additionally, sermons may be viewed using the archive on that same page. Another way to watch live is by going to the LUMC Ministries Facebook page, she noted.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock, pastor, has announced that all worship gatherings and church activities through April 30 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regular Sunday worship services, along with daily morning prayer, will also be available on Facebook via live stream.
Visit www.trinitylatrobe.com for updates and links to other resources and to access the church’s Facebook account.
* * *
Another reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee about this year’s Memorial Day preparations:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing.
“Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
“If interested, please give me a call (at) 724-539-8095 and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during April 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Lawrence M. Jenkins as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
Jenkins served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and had 37 years of continuous membership with the American Legion, Novosel said. He served as post adjutant at the Wichita Falls, Texas Post 202 (1994-98), and was a past commander of Post 515 (2012). Jenkins’ name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home, Novosel added.
* * *
Donna Cheswick of Business Women Connect said a virtual divorce workshop for women, to be held via internet video conference, is slated from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.
Organizers said the workshop “will provide education and information on the legal, financial and emotional issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $35 per person. To pre-register and pre-pay, which is required, call 724-493-9695.
* * *
Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will be closed for the month of April to “keep veterans, auxiliary members and the community safe” during the coronavirus pandemic, spokesperson Linda Butler said.
As a result, she said there will be no spaghetti dinners or meetings at the post until further notice.
* * *
Excela Health announced that a wellness check diagnostic screening scheduled for Latrobe and Derry area residents on May 2 at Excela Square Latrobe in Unity Township has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Further information will follow when available, hospital officials said.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 407 of Blairsville has set up a maintenance fund intended to replace veteran’s banners on utility poles that are showing signs of wear.
While the maintenance fund is designated for future banner repairs, the auxiliary is in need of additional funding and is requesting donations. The cost of a replacement banner is approximately $60, but auxiliary members said they will be “grateful for whatever donation we receive.”
All donations can be mailed to: American Legion Auxiliary No. 407, C/O Marge Patz, 300 S Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
* * *
The Blairsville Rotary Annual Dinner scheduled for April 18 at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Burrell Township has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
* * *
