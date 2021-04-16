Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The Greater Latrobe Senior High School bowling team will hold an all-day spirit day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 16, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Route 30 East, Hempfield Township.
The GL bowling team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from purchases. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support the squad.
* * *
Meatloaf dinners will be available for pick up from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Waterford United Methodist Church, Route 271.
The dinners are takeout only. There are no phone orders; come to the church to place and pick up your order.
The menu includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, apple sauce, dinner roll and dessert.
Cost is a donation of $9 for adults and $4 for children ages 3 to 10 years. For additional information, call 724-238-6834.
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on June 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold its spring chicken and biscuit dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
The meal will be takeout only and includes biscuits, mashed potatoes, chicken and gravy, green beans, applesauce and choice of white or chocolate cake.
Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and under. Phone orders may be placed at 724-593-2705.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
The menu will include chili, cornbread and dessert. The cost is $7 per meal. Pickup for the takeout-only meal will be at the entrance of Fellowship Hall near garage and kitchen entrance.
“We appreciate your support!” church secretary Paula Shean said.
* * *
The Tony Angelo No. 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary, located at 213 Spring St., Latrobe, will host a charity luncheon bingo on Sunday, April 18. Doors open at 11 a.m. and a boxed lunch will be served at noon, while early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. and regular bingo gets underway at 1 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of two quickies, one each of three specials which pay half the take and one winner-takes-all jackpot special. Door prizes, 50/50 and a basket raffle will also be available.
This month’s special raffle will be donated in memory of the auxiliary’s favorite bingo caller, Al Nagel, who passed away recently.
The event will follow CDC coronavirus-related rules and regulations, including mask wearing at all times.
Additionally, nominations for ladies auxiliary officers will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, April 19.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, is holding meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter will hold a regular meeting via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
The Friday Evening Music Club of the Greensburg area announces its April recital, which will be livestreamed from the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
In this season finale, the music of composers representing the baroque, classical and romantic periods. Flutist Roger Cazden and pianist Josie Merlino will present the Flute Sonata in B minor, BWV 1030, by Bach; pianist Beverly Hritz will showcase the first of Schubert’s four Impromptus, Op. 90 No. 1 in C Minor, and soprano Sophia Mintas and pianist Matt Klumpp will perform (in Russian) Tatiana’s Letter Scene from the opera Eugene Onegin by Tchaikovsky, as well as the famous Queen of the Night aria from Mozart’s Magic Flute.
The recital will be attended by a small live audience, comprised of up to two people invited by each performer. For more information, call Michele Boulet at 724-837-5474.
* * *
The St Vincent College Office of Admission will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day open house beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the conclusion of the program.
St. Vincent College president the Rev. Paul Taylor, OSB, will welcome the attendees, before the college’s admission counselors and staff members present on admission and financial aid procedures. Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will provide an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the program closes with the question-and-answer period.
For more information, or to register, visit www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
* * *
A rabies clinic, sponsored by Dr. Constance D. Matson, DVM, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 fire hall, Route 711, New Florence.
Cost is $10 per animal; cats and dogs only. All animals must be leased or crated. Proceeds benefit the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club.
During the rabies clinic, the Chestnut Ridge 4-H Club will be selling homemade baked goods, and Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. 1 will be selling homemade soup and bread.
Social distancing and masks are required.
* * *
Fairfield Township will hold its spring cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1 at the township municipal building, 159 Midget Camp Road, Bolivar.
The cleanup is only for township residents and no early admittance is allowed. Residents will be required to sign in and pay a one-time admission fee of $5.
No household garbage will be accepted. There will be a fee for tires, while charges may apply for certain electronics and Freon items. Batteries are free.
Residents are responsible for unloading their vehicles. The township also notes that volunteers are needed and that it will not be held responsible for any injury, accident or damage at the event.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will be holding a strawberry festival from noon to 3 p.m. May 1.
The meal will be takeout only. The dinner choice includes ham barbecue and potato salad for $2.50 and the dessert choice includes cake, strawberries and ice cream for $2.50. Soda and water will be available for $1; no substitutes.
Any questions, leave a message at the church by calling 724-539-7880.
* * *
A rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
Lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., only on Friday.
All proceeds support local and global mission projects. Donations of good, clean, usable clothing and household items are needed; no TVs.
If you need assistance getting your donations to the church, call the Rev. Chuck Shaffer, outreach committee chair, at 814-341-5550 or 724-593-7343.
* * *
Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year, with the first drive to be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the church’s Fellowship Hall along North Market Street in Ligonier Borough.
Those interested in donating can sign up online at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, these deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors. For additional information, contact the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.
* * *
The St. Vincent de Paul store in Latrobe, located at 1215 Jefferson St., is now open.
The store’s new hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on days the store is open.
All CDC and store requirements that were in place when the store closed in November should be followed, including:
• Shoppers must wear a mask and sanitize their hands when entering the store;
• The store will have a “one way in” and “one way out” entry and exit;
• Only 15 people will be admitted into the store at a time. No children under 12 years old are permitted;
• Shoppers must maintain 6 feet of social distancing;
• No one is permitted to sit on furniture;
• Public restrooms, changing rooms and water fountains will not be available for shoppers.
* * *
