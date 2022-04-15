Have a memorable Easter/Passover weekend.
The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday for our region.
This year Passover begins Friday evening, April 15, and ends Saturday evening, April 23.
* * *
Remember, Old Salem Community Church, 6500 Route 982 north of New Derry, will host its Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Ronald Durika, pastor of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, will officiate, and the Rev. Rose Werner will be the pianist.
There will not be a 2:30 p.m. service on Easter Sunday at Old Salem.
* * *
The outdoor sunrise service on the Diamond in Ligonier also starts at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jonathan Huddleston (Laughlintown Christian Church), the Rev. Jesse Robinson (Waterford Christian Church) and the CCW Praise Band will participate.
* * *
The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies “starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station this Saturday, April 16.”
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak added, “We unfortunately had to raise our price due to the rising costs of making them. They are now $8, and hopefully they will still sell as well. So be sure to come get yourself one or two before they are gone.
“Also, our newest scratch-off tickets will be available to purchase. They are $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs, going off on June 30. We’re excited to have two new businesses helping sell the tickets for us: Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and 512 Coffee and Ice Cream. They are also available at Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Just a reminder to mark your calendars for Sept. 24. We will be having our Gun Bash at Cooperstown Event Center, with firearms provided by Defenders Armory. Tickets will be soon available for purchase; more details to come.
“As always Co. 2 thanks you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend and a great Easter.”
* * *
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP will be meeting this coming Monday, April 18, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m. The speaker this month will be from RSVP. Dues are overdue and still $7. If paying by cash please place in an envelope with your name. Bill Fromme. Thanks for all your help in keeping everyone up to date with Latrobe organization news.”
* * *
It’s not too early to celebrate strawberries:
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, will host its Strawberry Festival 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
The public is invited to “dine in or take out.” Menu includes ham barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, baked beans, cake, strawberries and ice cream. “Pop and water” will be available.
Any questions, contact Jan at 724-537-2958.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis announced “the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday with family, friends, the Easter Bunny, and no rain.
“We will be closed Good Friday, April 15.
“Our supervisor, Colleen, is leaving us. There is an opportunity for anyone interested to apply for the Latrobe center’s supervisor job.
“The center is normally open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Please forgive me; I put 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. before).
“Senior Life Bingo is on the calendar for April 21, and Bingo with Shelby is scheduled for April 27, both at 10 a.m.
“After all your Easter dinner leftovers are gone, we hope you plan to have our Chicken and Biscuit Dinner with gravy, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage for $10 on Wednesday, April 27, 4 to 6 p.m. You may eat in, or takeout is available. Please make a reservation now to help us plan for everyone. Call 724-539-0237 for reservations or any other questions you may need answered.”
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME Church of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through April 25 for pickup or delivery April 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Rev. Marilyn Fisher noted, “To ensure that we have adequate time to prepare your food, we respectfully ask that orders be placed by the Monday prior to our sale. Thank you for your understanding.”
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner: A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Haluski $2 for 16-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Garlic cheddar and applesauce breads). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (Five choices: Chili, Kielbasa and Pierogi Soup, French Onion Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup and Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by April 25 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering for this not necessary.
“A Taste of the Neighborhood: Pizza, Brews & More!” will be underway 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Latrobe Art Center, according to LAC’s e-newsletter BB received this week.
The organizers invite the public to “enjoy a night of sampling local restaurant specialties, including pizza, appetizers, brews and more from a selection of local eateries and breweries.”
Food vendors: Ricolita’s Café, Chef Dato’s Table, Rosemary’s Country Kitchen, R. Klean Meals, Scotty G’s Pizza, Jioio’s Pizza, Lynn’s Franks Mobile Catering, and Latrobe Dairy Queen.
Beverage vendors: Four Seasons Brewing Co., All Saints Brewing Co., Helltown Brewing Co., Rusty Muskety Distilling Co., and Rasberry Acres Winery (provided by Eclectique).
Enjoy live music by Jerry B. and the Bone Tones.
Cost is $25. Call the 819 Ligonier St. center at 724-537-7011 to reserve your spot. Advance registration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
* * *
Also on the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter:
Mister Rogers Family Days 2022 are June 6-11 in downtown Latrobe.
Stay up to date on the full schedule of activities and entertainment by visiting the event’s Facebook page or website at misterrogersfamilyday.org.
* * *
Greensburg College Club members will convene 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Speaker for the evening will be Rebecca Griffith, owner and manager of Shadowwood Gardens, Unity Township. Her topic will be “Spring Planting and Gardening.”
Refreshments will follow the meeting. All are welcome, announced Carol Constantine, publicity chair for the club.
* * *
It’s that “thyme” of year:
Thyme for Herbs Club will host its annual Herb Fair next month at a new location.
Club secretary Sandy Truckner said, “We will have a number of herb plants, scented geraniums and other plants for sale. Our location has changed but just down the road from our previous sales.”
The Herb Fair will be underway 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 14, at Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Balzer Meyer Pike, Hempfield Township (near Hempfield Area High School).
In addition to a variety of herbs and scented geraniums, there will be “plants from members’ gardens and baked goods for sale as well as educational information, kids’ table and a trash to treasures sale.”
* * *
Two events are scheduled next month at the First Church of God, 157 N. Second St., West Newton:
• Election Day Luncheon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. The public is welcome to “eat in or take out” (724-872-7467). Chicken noodle soup, broccoli cheese soup, chili, chicken salad sandwich, ham barbecue, hot dog/sauerkraut, potato salad, macaroni salad, pie and cake will be on the menu.
• The First Church of God Strawberry Festival (“dine in or take out”) will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Sewickley Grange, Route 136, West Newton.
Festival menu includes hot dogs, sauerkraut, sloppy Joes, pulled pork, baked beans, potato and macaroni salads, cake and “strawberries, strawberries and more strawberries.” Call 724-875-7738 for takeout.
* * *
While we’re in the neighborhood:
Janet Evanovich fans take note: West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., has “a large group of hardcover and paperback books in a bookshelf by the front door in the library — $1 for hardcover and 50 cents for paperback.”
The library volunteers invite the public to “visit our book sale room where you will be able to fill a large bag for $5 or select free magazines. Library hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are still accepting donations of gently used books and jewelry to replenish our sales.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
There’s still time to get tickets:
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981 in Trauger, has tickets on sale for its Takeout-Only Ethnic Dinner slated 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Fundraising Committee member Margaret Hulyk said, “Dinner includes halupki, haluski, pirohi, kolbasi and cake, no substitutions. Drive around and pick up in back of the social hall. Tickets for $15 must be purchased in advance. Call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631 or call the rectory at 724-423-3673.
“Last day to purchase tickets is April 30.”
* * *
Remember to venture outside Saturday night, April 16, to catch a glimpse of the Paschal Full Moon.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this full moon “reaches peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. EDT, but won’t be visible above the horizon until after sunset. Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon (i.e., the first full moon of spring), which means that it will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 17, (following the full moon on Saturday, April 16).”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
