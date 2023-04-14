An uplifting message to Latrobe area communities arrived this week from Cathie Camarote:
“The Rosary Altar Society of St. John the Evangelist wishes to ‘thank all’ members of our congregation and all the local communities for attending our Fish Fry dinners that made them the huge success that they were.
“We want to thank the ‘50’ volunteers that were so diligent in working the six Fridays during Lent and giving up their personal hours that were spent there. They helped to keep the dinners running smoothly and keeping the diners accommodated for their needs.
“A special ‘thank-you’ to Charlotte Gretjak and Cheri and Ray Belsick for all of their work behind the scenes and for all of their work keeping things running smoothly and the takeout window moving.
“We now hope that everyone had a blessed and happy Easter. The Lord has been good to us. So now we can relax and enjoy the Easter season and ‘thank’ the Lord for his dying on the cross for us. May we all see each other next year when we celebrate Lent again.”
* * *
This just in from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“Hi, Louise. Just wanted to see if you can put this in this week’s weekender. Thanks. Hope you had a good Easter.
“This Saturday, April 15, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8, and they have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our new scratch-off ticket. These are only $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. This ticket goes off on June 30. They are also available at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, and/or by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 would like to thank you for your continued support. It’s truly appreciated. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
It’s time to wing it:
Latrobe VFW boys baseball team is having a Wing Night this Saturday to raise money, and it is open to the public, according to spokeswoman Kristy Murphy.
The fundraiser will be underway from 3 p.m. to ? April 15 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
According to the flier, wings will be $6 for a half dozen and $11 for a dozen. The four flavors are “buffalo, sweet n heat, garlic and parm, and VFW (Very Frickin Wild) — extreme heat.”
Also on the menu will be a choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing, 50 cents, and celery and carrots, 50 cents.
* * *
A pat on the back to Latrobe area Girl Scouts McKenna Daum, Avery Kralik, Rylin Japalucci, Brynlee Oplinger, Ryleigh Martin, Lacey Lighthall, Sofia Baughman, Abigail Baughman and Elise Brandt, who along with their leader, Heather Ramsey, shopped for items to create birthday bags to be donated to the Welcome Home Shelter.
In honor of Girl Scouts’ 111th birthday March 12, the girls worked in teams to shop for items such as cake mix, icing, paper products, decorations, as well as a gift. Items were bought for younger and older girls and boys. During Latrobe Troop 81405’s Girl Scout birthday party celebration March 15, the girls assembled the bags, adding a box of Girl Scout cookies to each.
The troop plans to visit the Greensburg shelter Saturday, April 15, to deliver the birthday bags.
* * *
A Ladies Night Out Designer Purse Party fundraiser for Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be underway 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Huber Hall, 300 Alexandria St., Latrobe. Doors open at 3 p.m.
Admission is $30 per ticket. (As of Tuesday afternoon, tickets are “limited” and will be on pre-sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Latrobe VFD Goodwill Hose Co. 1.)
According to the flier, the April 29 party will include “17 handbags on main ticket; silent auctions for baskets, wallets, additional handbags and more; small games of chance; hot hors d’oeuvres station and salad bar (may bring your own snacks), and cash bar (must be 18 to attend).”
* * *
Area resident Clyde Hauger was a pilot for All American Aviation (later US Airways) during the 1940s and for Bruno Ferrari’s Latrobe-Dill Construction until Clyde was killed in a crash in 1957.
Speaker for the April meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society will be Clyde’s grandson Barry Hauger, who will share stories and remembrances of the pilot.
This meeting will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown.
Everyone is welcome, announced Louise Sprowls, CRHS secretary, in an email to BB.
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, April 19, at Aroma Italiano, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
* * *
Rebecca Griffith, who is the owner of Shadowwood Gardens in Unity Township, will speak at Greensburg College Club’s meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.
An expert in landscape design and the use of local plants, Rebecca will speak about “Spring Planting and Gardening.”
Refreshments will follow the meeting. All are welcome, according to the email from Carol Constantine, publicity chair of the club.
* * *
On Sunday, April 23, the Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its next Charity Luncheon Bingo.
Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch (sloppy Joe, macaroni salad, and dessert) served at noon. Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo.
Cost is $25 for 20-card packet with nine faces, magic number, one early bird packet, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all. Basket raffle, 50/50 and door prizes also will be available.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell added in her email to BB, “This month’s special raffle will benefit Latrobe Police Department K-9 Officer Zeus. This is a nonsmoking bingo. Must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult.”
* * *
A few reminders:
The Latrobe Lions will have their Spring Broom Sale on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. until noon, or whenever sold out, at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center in Latrobe.
Latrobe Lions Club Treasurer Rich Null said the brooms are made by “the Blind and Vision Rehab in Pittsburgh. Profits from the sale provide help to the visually and hearing impaired and other services to the community.”
* * *
All are welcome to St. Vincent Parish Center Assembly Room, Unity Township, for “Discovering Christ,” a seven-week experience slated 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18 to May 30, with a retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The organizers said participants will “enjoy delicious free dinners and listen to enlightening teachings. Discuss and explore the meaning of life and the identity of Jesus Christ in small groups with fellow seekers.”
“The dinner and program are offered at no charge, but seating is limited, so registration is required.”
Register online at www.basilicaparishstv.org/christlife or contact Kristina Davies at 724-539-8629, ext. 19, or kristina.davies@stvincent.edu.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having a Soup and Salad Bar 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.
According to spokeswoman Dorthy Paulovich, the cost is $8 per person with tickets on sale at the door. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level. Call the church office (724-537-4901) if you have any questions.
* * *
Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator, reminds everyone about the second program for April at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe:
• Title: “How to Make Custom Stickers!”
Date: Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library
To register, call Adams at 724-539-1972 or sign up in person.
Ellie added in her email, “Have you seen customized stickers for sale? Wonder how to create your own? Join Kathy for a brief demonstration using the library’s cutting machines and free images. She’ll show the differences between cutting machines, describe some online tools, and discuss a variety of materials that you might want to use.”
This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
* * *
Pastor Ralph Campbell reminds everyone: “The Church of God in Youngstown will not be having a Roast Beef Dinner in April. I will let you know about May later on.”
* * *
BB received another colorful flier from Latrobe Chapter 221, Order of the Eastern Star, that says the annual Basket Party is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Admission of $5 includes “a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.”
Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.”
Basket values begin at $25. There will be opportunities for 50/50. Larger items are sold separately.
* * *
Happy Easter weekend to those of the Eastern Orthodox faith.
