To those of you who are fans of the “Grammar Guy” column that runs every Tuesday on Editorial Page 4 in the Bulletin, you should check out the new book written by Curtis Honeycutt, the author of that award-winning column.
“Good Grammar is the Life of the Party” is the title of Honeycutt’s book that will be released on May 1, 2020.
Bulletin Editor Steve Kittey is a big fan of Honeycutt and had a chance to preview the new book:
“What I like about the weekly ‘Grammar Guy’ column that appears in the Bulletin is how Honeycutt is able to enrich his readers with a very simplistic style, always with a little humor mixed in,” Kittey noted.
“His new book is a duplication of that ability but so much more. When I was in grade school and high school, I enjoyed English class even though the English books the Ligonier (now Ligonier Valley) School District provided us didn’t excite me. Oh how nice it would have been to have an English teacher hand out Honeycutt’s ‘Good Grammar is the Life of the Party.’
“For instance, throughout the book the author inserts some useful tips titled, ‘What in the word?’ Such as ‘already is when something has happened in the past. All ready is when someone is prepared for something.’ And ‘apart is when something is separated from something else.’ ‘Ape art is what happens when chimps monkey around with paint brushes.’ Also, a ‘click is the sharp sound’ and a ‘clique is an exclusive group of people, usually comprised of mean girls.’”
“The problem with Honeycutt’s new book is once you start reading it, you don’t want to stop. It’s just that interesting. But the nice thing about the book is that it is broken down into numerous small sections so that you can stop reading almost anywhere and when you pick it back up, you’re ready to move on to a new subject without missing a beat. If you do buy the book, check out page 192. That’s where Honeycutt has some cute descriptions of the ‘i before e except after c’ adage that was pounded into our heads in junior high English class. There are other exceptions to that old adage, so it’s not surprising that Honeycutt titled this section of the book, ‘Forget everything you know; our teachers lied to us.’”
Check out the end of the “Grammar Guy” column in the Tuesday editions of the Bulletin to find out how you can purchase Honeycutt’s book.
* * *
The long-standing policy of the Bulletin is to ignore any letters that are not signed. However, one unsigned letter we received this week had a short message in it that caught our eye. The writer wanted to know why the 90-plus generation in our community is forgotten when it comes to food pantries suppling meals for them, notably the shut-ins unable to go out without aid. The writer said no one seems to care about them.
I suspect there may be a lack of communication. There are organizations that attempt to look out for seniors such as the writer describes. However, maybe there are seniors out there who fit that description but haven’t let someone know what problems they are having.
* * *
It’s Easter weekend, but Lucy is still baking.
The increasingly popular Facebook Live page — which features Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock — offers fans virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
In recent weeks, Pollock has shared her recipes for holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies, and this weekend she has a pair of cooking lessons slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, and Sunday, April 12.
Saturday’s lesson will focus on cinnamon rolls, while Sunday’s special holiday edition will feature Pollock’s Easter ricotta/rice pie. Both shows air live on “Baking With Lucy,” a Facebook page that highlights Pollock’s kitchen skills and more.
As of press time, the Facebook page was nearing 15,000 followers. The baking lessons have attracted as many as 3,000 viewers at one time, including international fans from Australia, Germany, Italy and Libya.
To watch the shows, search ”Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
The Kingston Veterans and Sportsmen Ladies Auxiliary will not hold its Easter Egg hunt preparations and activities Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, because of the coronavirus pandemic, auxiliary vice president Jennifer Springer said.
Additionally, Springer said the auxiliary is cancelling its monthly meeting scheduled for April 27 and all associated activities. She added that the group hopes “to resume meetings starting May 25 with our scheduled activities for May.”
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, will be offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
The Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock, pastor, has announced that all worship gatherings and church activities during Holy Week and Easter through April 30 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He noted that the Easter Sunday 8:15 a.m. radio broadcast will air on Latrobe radio station WCNS 1480 AM/97.3 Lite FM.
Regular Sunday worship services, along with daily morning prayer, will also be available on Facebook via live stream.
Visit www.trinitylatrobe.com for updates and links to other resources and to access the church’s Facebook account.
* * *
Services at St. Michael’s of the Valley, Route 381, Rector, have been canceled through the end of April because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the church announced.
St. Michael’s is live streaming services online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings on the church’s Facebook page.
* * *
St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township, has canceled its Community Easter Dinner because of the ongoing pandemic.
* * *
A special Easter weekend television broadcast of “Jesus” at Sight & Sound’s theater in Lancaster will be available for online viewers from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12.
More than one million people have experienced the live performance of “Jesus” at Sight & Sound’s theater in Lancaster. Now, with a planned cinema event canceled because of coronavirus-related closures, audiences from around the world will have the opportunity to witness this annual spectacle, exclusively on TBN or watch it on demand anytime through the TBN app.
Viewers can watch the performance online at https://watch.tbn.org/sight-sound-theatres-presents-jesus at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 11, and via the TBN app or website from Friday to Sunday.
* * *
In case you missed this announcement last week from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing.
“Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
“If interested, please give me a call (at) 724-539-8095 and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
The flag of our country is flying during April 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Lawrence M. Jenkins as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
Jenkins served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and had 37 years of continuous membership with the American Legion, Novosel said. He served as post adjutant at the Wichita Falls, Texas Post 202 (1994-98), and was a past commander of Post 515 (2012). Jenkins’ name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home, Novosel added.
* * *
Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will be closed for the month of April to “keep veterans, auxiliary members and the community safe” during the coronavirus pandemic, spokesperson Linda Butler said.
As a result, she said there will be no Lenten Fish fries, spaghetti dinners or meetings at the post until further notice.
* * *
Excela Health announced that a wellness check diagnostic screening scheduled for Latrobe and Derry area residents on May 2 at Excela Square Latrobe in Unity Township has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. Further information will follow when available, hospital officials said.
* * *
Spokeswoman Connie Coup announced that the Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society meeting scheduled for April 16 has been canceled in accordance with coronavirus guidelines issued by Diocese of Greensburg Bishop Edward C. Malesic.
* * *
The Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish announced that all worship and meetings are canceled through and including April 15.
Parish members and others can worship online by searching “Connect Church Blairsville” on YouTube.com. Services will be aired live at 6:30 p.m. each Saturday, with the ability to rewatch the service any time after the session.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 407 of Blairsville has set up a maintenance fund intended to replace veteran’s banners on utility poles that are showing signs of wear.
While the maintenance fund is designated for future banner repairs, the auxiliary is in need of additional funding and is requesting donations. The cost of a replacement banner is approximately $60, but auxiliary members said they will be “grateful for whatever donation we receive.”
All donations can be mailed to: American Legion Auxiliary No. 407, C/O Marge Patz, 300 S Brady St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
* * *
The Blairsville Rotary Annual Dinner scheduled for April 18 at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Burrell Township has been canceled because of coronavirus restrictions.
* * *
