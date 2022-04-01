Youngstown Whitney Volunteer Fire Department will have its monthly Sub Sale on Saturday, April 2, “starting around 9 a.m.,” according to YWVFD firefighter Anthony A. Matuszky. “Our delicious subs made by Post Avenue Pizza are still selling for $8 per sub. Firefighters will be selling them in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in the former Kmart lot and the Wildcat Commons Plaza in the Lowe’s lot. Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters and help support them by buying one or more subs.
“As always thanks so much for all that you guys do to help our local fire departments.”
* * *
Emily Pasqualino, founder of Latrobe Shop Hop Nights, announced that “on Wednesday, April 6, downtown Latrobe welcomes guests of all ages to shop at a selection of Latrobe’s merchant locations while hunting for eggs containing prizes and special savings.
“Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin their hunt for eggs at participating merchant locations while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. Each shopper is limited to collecting one egg per merchant location, and each egg will contain a special surprise including but not limited to small prizes, sweet treats, and/or a special coupon to receive savings at another participating merchant location. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.”
This year’s participating merchants include Latrobe Art Center, 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, Eclectique, Rose Style Shoppe, Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices, Green Goddess, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, and Ground Zero Pittsburgh.
Carmine’s Pizza & Pasta and Scotty G’s Pizzeria will also be open for dining throughout the evening.
“Our Shop Hop Egg Hunt has always been one of our most fun and successful Shop Hop events,” said coordinator Pasqualino. “It establishes a real camaraderie among the participating businesses. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are more than ‘egg-cited’ to bring the event back this year!”
For other details on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Spring Fling Egg Hunt, email the coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
* * *
Just the fax:
Debbie Perino this week announced two spring fundraisers at Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road, west of New Alexandria and east of Route 819.
• A Rummage-Luncheon-Bake Sale will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with a Bag Sale at 1 p.m. For other details, call 724-668-7740.
• A Takeout Turkey Dinner is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, at the church. Pickup times are 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are “pre-sold only” and $12 per adult and $8 for a child.
Debbie added, “Tickets must be purchased in advance before April 30. Only 250 tickets are available.” Call Debbie at 724-396-5777 or the church at 724-668-7740.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host April Community Day 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
WMAA organizers said, “In celebration of longer light-filled days and plants beginning to bud and bloom, April’s Community Day is all about color and light! Join us for family-friendly fun, including a stained glass-inspired art activity for all ages, a color and light-inspired art scavenger hunt, button making, and story time with the Greensburg-Hempfield Area Library!”
Admission is free. Registration is not required to attend, but “encouraged for planning purposes.” Go to
https://www.showclix.com/event/community-day-apr2022/tag/CD_APR_22_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=d4da2433-2363-45b9-a65a-c974e4507856
WMAA’s health and safety update: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art has consistently followed CDC guidelines and places the health and safety of museum visitors and staff as our top priority. Currently, the CDC is advising in counties with a low ‘COVID-19 Community Level,’ that the wearing of masks is optional based on one’s personal preference, informed by one’s personal level of risk. Therefore, in accordance with CDC guidelines, masking is now optional for museum visitors as well as attendees of programs and events.
“Additionally, for programs and events previously requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test, this policy has now been removed. Registrants of these events are being informed of this change and will be given the option of a refund if desired.”
WMAA this week said, “General admission to the museum is free with advance online registration recommended. The museum’s operating hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.”
Find information on registering for a visit at thewestmoreland.org/visit.
* * *
I appreciated the day-brightening personal note this week from Latrobe Center for Active Adults volunteer Barbara Davis, which she concluded with “and thanks to the Bulletin for printing the local organizations’ articles.”
A colorful flier arrived this week from Marge Patz:
Order of Eastern Star Latrobe Chapter 221 will host its annual Basket Party Sunday, April 24, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe. Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.” Basket values start at $25. Opportunities for 50-50 and larger items sold separately.
Admission of $5 includes “a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.”
The flier also says, “Our chapter needs donations of the following: lunch items, door prizes, baskets and volunteers to solicit businesses for basket-item donations. Please contact Jodee or Cathi if you can help (or see our Facebook page for details).”
* * *
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is holding a Takeout-Only Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at its Parish Hall, 335 Locust St., downtown Johnstown.
Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communications Committee said, “Meals must be ordered in advance. Price is $10 per dinner. Each meal includes chicken and biscuit, mashed potatoes, strawberry-spinach salad, and cake. Proceeds from the takeout dinner benefit ECW and St. Mark’s Ministries.”
To order takeout dinners, call 814-535-6797 or email stmarks@atlanticbbn.net
* * *
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981 in Trauger, has tickets on sale this month for its Takeout-Only Ethnic Dinner slated 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
Fundraising Committee member Margaret Hulyk said, “Dinner includes halupki, haluski, pirohi, kolbasi and cake, no substitutions. Drive around and pick up in back of the social hall. Tickets for $15 must be purchased in advance. Call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631 or call the rectory at 724-423-3673.
“Last day to purchase tickets is April 30.”
* * *
On May 14, the Pennsylvania Bureau of Forestry in partnership with Westmoreland County Parks will host “Making the Most of Your Piece of Nature” at Mammoth Park in Mount Pleasant Township.
Forester Celine Colbert, Pennsylvania DCNR, Bureau of Forestry, Laughlintown, explained this free workshop will offer information on “sustainably managing your land and increasing the environmental benefits it provides. Area experts will present on birds, native plants, permaculture and more. Local nonprofits and service providers will also be on hand to share resources available to help you.”
The workshop will be underway 8:30 a.m. to noon with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. in pavilion 9. Registration and a full agenda can be found at https://mtm2022.eventbrite.com or call 724-238-1200 for other details.
* * *
The First Church of God, North Second Street, West Newton, is having a fundraiser to benefit necessary repairs to its storm-damaged roof.
The workers said, “We will be selling baked goods from the Gingerbread House Bakery, South Second Street, West Newton. Orders must be in by Friday, April 8. Please leave telephone number where you can be reached in case you need to be reminded to pick up order.”
Pickup will be at the bakery from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Call 724-872-7467 or 724-872-4905 and leave message at either number. Payment is due for items at pickup.
Nut roll, pumpkin roll and cinnamon roll are $10 each.
Pies are $12; choose from pumpkin, apple, Dutch apple, cherry, Dutch cherry, peach, sugar-free apple, blueberry, lemon meringue, chocolate meringue, or coconut cream.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, April 3, at the church “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out,” according to spokeswoman Della Murphy.
“It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders.”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the adult serving for $9 and child’s portion for $6.
* * *
Greater Latrobe Junior High School students will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the Greater Latrobe Senior High School auditorium.
Tickets for the family-friendly musical comedy — $7 per adult and $5 for a student or child — will be available at the door.
* * *
St. Bartholomew Church is sponsoring a Super Bingo on Friday, April 1, in Marian Hall, Crabtree. Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird starts at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $35. Additional packs will be available. For further details, phone 724-834-0709 or 724-834-9789.
* * *
