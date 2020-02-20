Mutual Aid Ambulance Service Inc. and its board of directors reached an agreement with Fairfield Township supervisors that as of Feb. 13, 2020, Mutual Aid will provide emergency service to parts of Fairfield Township via its Ligonier station.
Mutual Aid will be working in cooperation with Citizens Ambulance Service to provide timely and high quality service to the area. As the third largest ambulance service in Pennsylvania, Mutual Aid EMS services approximately 900 square miles in Westmoreland and Fayette counties, running nearly 92,000 calls annually. Mutual Aid is committed to providing the highest level of emergency care to all of its communities.
The mailing of Mutual Aid EMS memberships will begin April 1.
Memberships may also be obtained by calling the Mutual Aid business office at 724-837-6134.
