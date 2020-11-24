For the remainder of today’s obituary notices, see Page A6.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- School districts face Nov. 30 deadline under Wolf's latest COVID-19 mitigation push
- Latrobe residents won't see tax increase, but face new stormwater fee
- Latrobe reduces passing score for police officer written exam
- IceCats edged out again in third period, this time by Thomas Jefferson
- Spots still available for LCRP's tree decoration program
- Westmoreland County's surge in new coronavirus cases slows slightly
- '(Wolf)pack mentality' delivers third-place finish in nation for WCCC women's cross-country team
- Lucy Pollock, 98-year-old Facebook celebrity, died Sunday
- With history on the line, GCC boys, girls fall in state final
- Grant funding, donations help bring new life to Legion-Keener Park
