The dome of the courthouse in Greensburg is currently lit up at night in green to support “May Is Mental Health Month,” a national recognition promoted by Mental Health America’s national organization.
In Westmoreland County, Mental Health America of Southwestern Pennsylvania is observing the month with trainings, public speaking, Lunch and Learn programs at workplace settings, and most of all, continuation of the nonprofit’s efforts to make people aware of the importance of mental health.
“One of our goals is to try to destigmatize the services associated with mental health and encourage people to get help,” said Laurie Barnett Levine, LSW, chief executive officer of MHA’s regional headquarters in Greensburg. “We are not necessarily talking about mental illness because you can have poor mental health without having mental illness. For example, you could be feeling depressed, or feeling isolated or anxious, but not have a diagnosis of depression or anxiety. It could just be the situation you are in where you need some support or to change something about your life that can improve your mental health.”
Individuals can become depressed because of losses (death, jobs, relationships), or anxious when they are worried about situations that may be out of their control or that feels overwhelming, like moving, or starting a new job.
“The past year has been particularly difficult and challenging for a lot of people because of Covid-19,” she said. “A lot of shifts occurred when people started working more remotely where they felt more isolated. Now that we are re-emerging, some people are having anxiety about doing that. So we are seeing a lot of depression and anxiety for obvious reasons. Our youth are having a particularly hard time with mental health, and so we are utilizing mental health month as an opportunity to highlight some of this information to the community.”
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Mental Health, more than 37% of high school students reported mental health problems during the pandemic, and 44% reported that they persistently felt sad or hopeless. More than 55% reported experiencing emotional abuse by a parent or other adult, 11% experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, and 29% reported that a parent or other adult in the home lost a job.
In 2020, the proportion of youth’s mental health-related visits to hospital emergency departments (ED) increased by 31% compared to 2019.
In May 2020, ED visits for suspected suicide attempts began to increase among adolescents aged 12 to 17, especially among girls. From Feb. 21 to March 20, 2021, suspected suicide attempt ED visits were 50.6% higher among girls aged 12 to 17 than during the same period in 2019. Among boys in the same age group and time span, the increase was 3.7%.
“We are also very concerned about the elderly,” Levine said. “Many of those individuals who were shut in because of health concerns are also experiencing a lot of mental health problems because of the feelings of isolation. So lots of emphasis is being put on looking at the mental health needs of the elderly and the youth.”
In the general population, she added, the NIH estimates that 26% of Americans age 18 and up have a diagnosis of a mental health disorder in any given year.
“That’s one in four adults,” she said. “And then you think about the number of people they come in contact with—family members, neighbors, friends. That impacts a lot of people.”
Many things have changed since she started in the mental health profession decades ago. One is that there are fewer people in institutions as more outpatient and individual services became available.
“I think there is more emphasis now on mental health in the general population,” she said. “Some of this has come out because famous Hollywood people and sports figures, sometimes even political figures, are talking about their mental health struggles. In a way, that normalizes the conversation. We used to not talk about those things, but now we do. We can talk about the people who are our friends and neighbors, our family members, and us. As we observe mental health month, we have an opportunity to continue to normalize the conversation about mental health and to help people to realize that it is a health issue, not a weakness.”
Advances in medicine has increased that understanding. MRIs and other scans can show that there are irregularities and chemical changes in the brain.
“That validates that this is an illness,” Levine said.
Help is available with professional counseling or physician-prescribed medication, or a combination. In many situations, an individual may just need to talk through and understand their challenges.
“Sometimes these things are easily treated and people can achieve relief before it becomes anything more serious,” she said. “Even if you begin to have one of those chemical imbalances, the earlier the treatment, the sooner you can live with it. Like if you have diabetes or high blood pressure, you can take medication and live a full life without people even knowing that are you taking medication unless you tell them. The message is that there is hope.”
MHA has resources on their website, free virtual support groups and support for individuals who have been impacted by suicide. For information, visit mhaswpa.org.
Westmoreland County’s crisis hotline is 800-836-6010. The national suicide hotline is 800-273-TALK (8255), and veterans can press 1 to speak with a veteran. The national crisis text line is 741741 (input PA at the prompt).
