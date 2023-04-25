The loss of a loved one can leave you with a lot of unanswered questions, feelings of stress and anxiety and grief that makes events difficult to handle. The experienced funeral directors at Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home, Inc. will guide you through the aspects of the funeral service with compassion, dignity and respect. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, the funeral directors at Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home, Inc. provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family.
Our honest service and commitment to excellence have served our customers well, and you can rest assured that we can assist you in your time of need. Whether you have come to our site for information about an upcoming service or to make arrangements for one, we hope the information you find here will be helpful.
Pre Planning Arrangements
When it comes to your final arrangements, shouldn’t you make the decisions? The arrangements you make will reflect your exact wishes and desires. Pre-arranging your own service will help to ease the burden of your loved ones. It will also alleviate any questions, problems or differences, which can occur among family members.
Pre-payment will protect you from the rising cost of prices, and it will not be a financial burden on your loved ones. When you plan ahead you know that your wishes will be fulfilled.
Arrangements can be made in the comfort of your own home Please visit our website and fill out the enclosed form. We will be glad to answer any questions and help you through the process.
Matthew X, Merlin Funeral Home, Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, 724-694-8331, www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.