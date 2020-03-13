Minor injury reported in Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Michael A. Reno, 30, of Ardara failed to stop for a steady red signal at the intersection of Route 30 West and South Greengate Road in Hempfield Township at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 24 and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Nancy A. Hood, 69, of Greensburg as it was proceeding through the intersection from South Greengate Road. The impact caused the Malibu to rotate and strike a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Russell J. Hoffman, 42, of North Huntingdon as it was stopped facing south in the left turn lane of Greengate Centre Circle. According to police one person involved in the crash, Barry R. Noel, 57, of Larimer, a passenger in the Cobalt, suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. No other injuries were reported. Reno was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.