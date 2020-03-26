State police at Greensburg report two people were injured when a 2002 Nissan Altima driven east on Route 30 in Hempfield Township by Brian K. DeFelice, 52, of Jeannette failed to slow down for a stopped state police patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated for a disabled vehicle in the right lane near the intersection of Route 30 East and Hempfield Plaza Boulevard at around 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. According to police, DeFelice swerved his vehicle abruptly around the patrol vehicle, then back into the right lane, striking the rear of another state police patrol vehicle, a 2016 Ford Taurus, that was stopped directly behind the disabled vehicle. DeFelice was cited for careless driving and was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with a suspected minor injury. A 31-year-old state trooper from Greensburg in the patrol vehicle suffered a suspected minor injury but was not transported for treatment, police said.
State police at Greensburg report Billy Hill, 35, of Jeannette was arrested on an active warrant for other crimes after troopers were summoned to Highland Avenue in Hempfield Township for a report of a theft from a vehicle that had allegedly occurred between 1:15 and 7:30 a.m. Monday, March 23. When police arrived, the victim used a phone application to track his electronic devices to a home in Jeannette where police located and arrested Hill.
