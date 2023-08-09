Make memories with mother-son dances

There is nothing quite like the love a mother has for her children. When it comes time for a son to get married, Mom has already seen him through plenty of milestone moments like birthdays, proms, graduations, and other achievements that showcased his transition from boy to man.
A wedding is a momentous occasion in a family’s life. During a wedding, couples opt to show their love and gratitude to their parents or guardians in many ways, including through traditional dances. The mother-son dance gives the groom an opportunity to honor the special woman in his life who saw him through thick and thin. Much like the father-daughter dance, the mother-son dance traditionally takes place during the reception after the newlyweds take their own first turn around the dance floor. However, this spotlight dance also can occur at other times during the festivities.
Typically the groom chooses a song with the right sentiments, but the decision also can be a joint effort. There are no right or wrong answers when it comes to song selection. However, for those who need some inspiration, certain songs are tried-and-true options.
- “How Sweet It Is,” James Taylor
- “You Raise Me Up,” Josh Groban
- “Time After Time,” Cyndi Lauper
- “Letter to My Mother,” Edwin McCain
- “Mother Like Mine,” The Band Perry
- “God Only Knows,” The Beach Boys
- “Beautiful Boy,” John Lennon
- “Wonderful Tonight,” Eric Clapton
- “The First Lady in My Life,” Paul Todd
- “Because You Loved Me,” Celine Dion
- “You’re My Best Friend,” Queen
- “Thank You Mom,” Good Charlotte
- “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” Bette Midler
- “Forever Young,” Rod Stewart
- “You’ll Be in My Heart,” Phil Collins
