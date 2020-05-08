This year marks the 40th anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish, the organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses worldwide. The initial wish paved the way for Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia to be created in 1983.
Both the new campaign and the overarching When Stars Align strategy were developed in partnership with Team One, the pro bono brand agency of record for Make-A-Wish America.
Make-A-Wish kicks off Wishes Need Stars Like You with the release of “Lasso,” a brand-new PSA. The PSA features a voiceover from actor and WWE wrestling superstar John Cena, who has granted more wishes than any other celebrity wish granter, in addition to a special re-recording of “A Sky Full of Stars” from award-winning musicians, Coldplay. The cast of the PSA includes wish kids, wish alumni, volunteers and community supporters. There’s even a cameo from Make-A-Wish co-founder Linda Pauling, whose son, Chris Greicius, inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish when his wish to be a police officer was granted on April 29, 1980.
“While on set for the new PSA, I had a chance to reflect on the growth that has taken place at Make-A-Wish since the founding in 1980,” Pauling said. “All of us co-founders knew that we had tapped into something truly special when we granted Chris’ wish, but back then, we would have never anticipated the wish would lead to an organization that would bring hope and healing to more than half a million children with critical illnesses worldwide.”
Make-A-Wish will continue to recognize the organization’s 40th anniversary for the next 12 months. Between now and World Wish Day 2021, many Make-A-Wish national sponsors will take part in the 40th anniversary alongside Make-A-Wish, including The Walt Disney Company and more. To support this campaign, donate at http://site.wish.org/goto/pawvwishheroes.
