The Ligonier Valley Middle School staff recently announced the school’s Learners of the Month for October.
The school noted that “scholarship, character, community service and other special achievements are considered in the selection process.”
This month’s recipients include Gabriella Palmer (grade 8), Joseph Piper (grade 7) and John Lynch (grade 6).
The learners received rewards from local businesses, including First National Bank, Hair Parade, Sheetz, Abigail’s Coffeehouse and Subway. The learners and staff at the middle school thank the local businesses for supporting the Learners of the Month Program.
