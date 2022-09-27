Ligonier Valley High School English teacher Ashley Crossland knows it is important for young people to understand media and the way news is disseminated to the public. Because of this, she and the administration at Ligonier Valley High School felt it was important to bring back journalism as a course offering at the school.
The 23 learners involved in this year’s journalism course will be responsible for publishing The Valley Voice online newspaper, while they will also be introduced to the world of print and online media. Major units of study will include reporting, interviewing, writing and editing different types of articles and teamwork. The Valley Voice will be published monthly on the district’s website.
“I think it is vital for young people to have a voice in what the school and community sees from them,” said Crossland. “They are excited to be able to feature new teachers, sporting and community events, and other information that is important to them through this opportunity. They know their audience of LVHS better than any teacher could, so I think they will do amazing job choosing stories that reach their audience.”
Noting that leadership within the class is an integral part of its success, Crossland said was happy with the caliber of, and number of, individuals who applied to be editors. Trinity Croyle and Ryleigh Kelley were selected as co-editors in chief with Emma Burns as assistant editor. The other leaders are: Johnathan Cramer as news editor, Iva Droske as pop culture editor, Elora Miller as features editor, and Ruby Wallace as sports editor. All candidates for editor positions had to have two teacher recommendations and write a response on why they thought they should be selected as an editor.
“Journalism was a big program years ago,” Crossland explained. “When I first started here in 2008 and probably for three or so years after, I co-taught it with another English teacher. Mrs. (Rachel) Kurdziel asked me at the end of last year if I would teach it, and I said yes, of course! I wrote the full curriculum over the summer for Journalism I and Journalism II, which will be offered next year as the more advanced course.”
With the editors announced recently, the group is set to begin their writing and delving into the journalism world. Cross reminded folks to reach out if they have any story suggestions for the learners.
“Reach out and email me or one of the editors if you have anything you would like us to write about or include in our editions,” she said. “We are excited to begin.”
