If you didn't already know the name Miles Higgins, you will certainly see it and hear it as this track and field season continues to progress.
A senior standout javelin thrower, Higgins already broke his personal record, throwing 192.6 feet at a scrimmage on Thursday evening at Mount Pleasant High School. Miles broke his previous record of had 188 feet that he threw at Lock Haven University last summer.
With a Division-I commitment to the University of North Carolina Wilmington already made, Higgins has unfinished business in the world of high school track and field before he graduates. After finishing fourth in the state at the PIAA track and field championships in 2021, throwing 183.6 feet, he is hoping to win the state title this season.
"My goals for this season are to throw 210 feet and win the PIAA state track and field championships," Higgins enthused. "I feel right on track for where I want to be. I'm going to keep working hard, and, hopefully, we can gradually improve each meet."
With all around him having high expectations, and excited to see what he continues to do, Higgins has risen to the occasion. However, that hasn't come without hard work, dedication, and striving for excellence. Although excited about breaking his record in the scrimmage, Miles isn't going to rest on his laurels.
"It feels great to have broken the record, for sure," he exclaimed. "I did a lot of pre-season work and put in a lot of time with Coach (Don) Bakewell. We don't have a meet next week, so I'll be working on a lot of technical stuff to get me ready for our first regular-season meet at Apollo-Ridge."
Explaining that javelin is "the most intriguing and complex sport" he's ever competed in, Miles added, "That's exactly why I love it."
"Throughout my high school career so far, I’ve had a couple of coaches," said Higgins. "My freshman year, I was coached by Gary Stouffer. My junior year Tom Turnbull helped me out a ton, and this year, I’m coached by Don Bakewell. I’m super excited to be able to work with coach Bakewell this season and have learned a lot already."
Bakewell added, "Miles works hard at practice and always goes above and beyond. He has set high standards for himself and is very passionate about the sport. I look for Miles to do incredible things this track season. It is a pleasure to coach him."
Believing the record in javelin to be around 203 feet with the old-style javelin, Higgins is set to own that record if things play out as he plans. Already recruited by several D-I schools and well-known for his successes with the javelin, the humble young man still doesn't see himself as "on the radar."
"I’m definitely getting close to making my mark," said Higgins. "I'm still working to be one of those top guys to watch, but I try not to focus on that too much and just try to improve each meet. It’s a dream come true to be going to UNCW. They have a great coaching staff and team. I feel super blessed to have this opportunity."
Explaining the recruiting process, Higgins noted that a lot of schools won't even look at you for recruiting until you throw in the high-180 foot range. "Over the summer, I went to a lot of open meets to try and reach this range," he described." I reached out to every D1 and D2 school I could think of after I threw 188 feet. I toured UNCW and fell in love with the campus and really felt at home. That’s what made me commit."
Not only is he successful with the javelin, Miles also contributed in football and basketball for the Rams throughout his high school career. He believes being a multi-sport athlete has helped shape who he is.
What's his key to success in javelin? "Long release, high pull," said Higgins. And, he isn't hesitant to share his tips with others. In fact, he's a team-player all-around. He was one of the first supporters at the Diamond in Ligonier last Saturday evening to celebrate his classmate, Nick Roddy, on his PIAA diving achievement, he assists other students and folks in school, and was found at the track scrimmage mentoring his peers.
When asked where his kindness, positivity, and dedication to helping others comes from, Miles replied, "There's a famous saying by a high school football coach. It’s Team over Self. I just really want to see everyone succeed around me."
And, with that attitude and his leadership through doing, Higgins will bring out the best in his teammates. He has high expectations for the boys' and girls' track and field team this year.
"I think we have a lot of potential this year to make some splashes," he said. "I really think we’ll win a lot of our meets this year."
"The weather hasn't quite warmed up yet in Pennsylvania, but Miles Higgins is only beginning to catch fire," said Ligonier Valley's head boys' track coach Josh Suszek. "Miles throw (at the Mount Pleasant scrimmage) currently ranks Miles as the number one senior javelin thrower in the country, surpassing Aidan Boyd from Niceville High School in Florida. Miles has been training tirelessly since the winter and has cut back on his throwing to focus on his flexibility, strength, and explosiveness. His hard work is already paying off and he plans on competing at the Penn Relays next month."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.