Mount Pleasant Area got off to a five-run first inning to help elevated it to a 9-6 Class 3A, Section 3 victory over host Ligonier Valley Monday.
The bulk of the Vikings scoring in the first inning came on an Aaron Alakson homer that scored three runs.
The Vikings would add two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Ligonier Valley found its offense late in the game when it posted a four-run sixth inning, but the comeback would stall out at 9-6.
The Rams’ Connor Tunstall, Haden Sierocky, Grant Dowden and Lucas Mills each recorded a double.
Rege Sofranko earned the win for Mount Pleasant Area striking out three and walking three.
Nick Beitel takes the loss the Ligonier Valley. Beitel struck out two and walked three in his effort.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Mount Pleasant Area today for another game against the Vikings.
–––––
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.