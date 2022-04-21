Ligonier Valley’s girls track and field team continued their undefeated streak in the WPIAL regular season after defeating Class AA, Section 7 opponent Deer Lakes 86-60 at home Wednesday. The meet also featured senior recognition honoring the team’s seven seniors: Abby Painter, Kaelyn Adams, Paige Caldwell, Maddie Smith, Ella Sheedy, Sierra Finfrock, and Claira Jordan.
The boys’ team fell to Deer Lakes 90-60.
The LV girls earned an impressive 11 first-place finishes by winning 7 out of 11 running events and 4 out of 7 field events. The LV girls’ team also earned seven second-place finishes along with nine third places to seal the deal.
On the track side, senior Abby Painter’s star shined bright with an impressive win in the 400-meter dash as well as kicking in a killer anchor leg of the winning 1600-meter relay team. Senior Maddie Smith dominated the distance races by winning both the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run while also running a leg of the winning 3200-meter relay team that also included Mara Myers, Hollie Queer, and Clara Wallace contributing to the victory.
Hollie Queer also earned third-place finishes in the 400-meter dash and the 3200-meter run. Junior Kiersten Auman won the 300-meter hurdles and earned second place in the 100-meter hurdles while also placing third in the triple jump. Clara Wallace won the 800-meter run, ran a leg of the winning 1600-meter relay and ran anchor on the winning 3200-meter relay team.
In the field, Senior Paige Caldwell continued her winning streak in both the shot put and discus. Junior Megan Glista won the high jump event. Freshman Allyson Steffey won the pole vault clearing seven feet and Kim Foust and Grace Wilcox placed second and third respectively in the javelin. Senior Kaelyn Adams earned second place in both the triple and long jump and she also placed second in the 300-meter hurdles while placing third in the high jump. Freshman Bella Palmer placed third in the long jump.
The coaches were proud of all of the girls’ performances. The girls continue to show a strong teamwork ethic and show that they know what it takes to win track meets.
On the boys’ side, the track and field team lost their first Class AA, Section 7 matchup of the season, falling to a record of 3-1.
Isaac Piper won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.3 seconds to remain unbeaten on the season in the event. Piper also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a season-best time of 48.9 seconds.
The 400-meter relay team, consisting of seniors Bjorn Sigurdsson and Khorter Drury along with freshman Mark Jablunovsky and sophomore Matthew Salancy at the anchor, looked strong and ran a season-best time of 45.9 seconds.
Sigurdsson also took second in the 300 hurdles and the 100-meter dash.
Mark Jablunovsky finished second in the 200-meter dash and triple jump, while Khorter Drury finished third in both the triple and long jumps.
Tucker Klotz finished second in the 800-, 1600-, and 3200-meter runs, all behind one of the top-ranked runners in the state. He recorded a season’s best time in all three events.
In the field events, Chris Saversky finished second in the pole vault with a height of 11-6, while Thomas Saloom finished third with a personal-best height of 9-0.
Seniors Jude Gryzinski and Miles Higgins won the shot put and javelin, respectively. Jude threw the shot put a distance of 37-8 while Miles launched the javelin 180-8.
The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team will look to clinch a playoff berth with a win next week against Derry and Burrell.
