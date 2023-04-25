Since 1958, our family owned funeral home has been committed to serving the needs of our friends and neighbors in the Greater Latrobe communities. As lifelong, rooted members of our incredible community, we consider the families we serve to be extensions of our own family and afford them the same compassionate, personalized service that we would provide to our very own family.
At our funeral home, we strive to render a dignified service that provides closure and care for the family, and encourages and enables the community to participate in the grieving process. Whether it is tradition or contemporary, public or private, rest assured we will assist you in creating a meaningful and memorable tribute to honor, remember, and celebrate a life well lived. Allow us to walk with you on one of life’s most difficult journeys — through preplanning to ensure your wishes are understood, dignified at-need service to see that your wishes are fulfilled, and comprehensive aftercare assistance to aid your family through a life changing transition. It is our sincere hope that you will find our funeral home truly is “where dignity prevails.”
We welcome you to browse our website for topics of interest including obituaries, grief support, preplanning, our service offerings, and useful links. Feedback is important to us, and we would like you to know that we would appreciate any comments or ideas that you may have. Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions through email at lopatichbrinker@gmail.com, by phone at 724- 537-2001, or by a personal visit to our funeral home. We’ll be honored to help you any way that we can.
To those families we are privileged to serve, we thank you for your trust.
Sincerely,
Jason J. Brinker, Funeral Director/Owner
And the entire staff at Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC
Where Dignity Prevails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.