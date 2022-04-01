The plot of the movie “Red Dawn” that was produced in the 1980s was about teenagers fighting against an invasion by the Soviet Union. When MGM remade it in 2009, the Chinese were the invaders.
But that version never hit the screen.
“When China found out about this, the authorities made it very clear that this could be a problem that could get MGM banned from the market,” said Erich Schwartzel, author of “Red Carpet: Hollywood, China and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy” that was recently released by Penguin Press.
So MGM sent the film to a visual effects company, and one million dollars later, every reference to China was changed. When the movie came out in 2012, the enemies were from North Korea.
“This was a drastic example and taught everyone a lesson that they could not put out any movie that has a Chinese villain,” he said. “They know that it might get them economically punished in the market.”
Schwartzel, 35, the son of Paul and Romayne Schwartzel of Unity Township, is a 2005 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Now an entertainment reporter for The Wall Street Journal, he got his start in journalism interning at the Bulletin before he graduated from Boston University in 2009.
“The response to the book has been incredible,” he told the Bulletin, “and it’s been very bipartisan.”
He’s been interviewed on NPR, CNN, ABC News, on Fox with Maria Bartiroma, and other media including a podcast with Ben Domenech, and the Buck Sexton and Clay Travis Show. Excerpts have run in The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic.
Schwartzel worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette as a business reporter where his coverage included the fracking boom and then bust. He was hired by The Wall Street Journal to cover business in Los Angeles where he saw the influences that China had over Hollywood.
“I started noticing it kind of piecemeal, that there would be stories about a Chinese actress cast in a new movie, or a Chinese billionaire coming to write a check,” he said. “I could tell that China’s box office was growing. One time there were 27 new screens filling up in a day. They were building new movie theaters. Over the past decade, China’s screen count has exploded. Its box office is growing very fast at a time when the American box office is not. It didn’t take a genius to realize that this is going to be where the growth is.”
Schwartzel was learning enough to write a book, and went on the road to find out more.
“Over the past two and a half decades, China has been experiencing the largest internal migration in their history,” he said. “Hundreds of millions of Chinese people moved from their homes in the country to city, and so they had to build these cities where the people could live, and they wanted to make the cities attractive with new hospitals, new malls and new movie theaters.”
Then came the quest to dominate the entertainment industry. The Chinese knew how American movies influenced culture, Schwartzel noted, and that America had become the dominant super power as American movies were seen by people around the world.
“That came to be known as soft power,” he said. “When you’re looking at how countries become super powers, one way is military might, and another is the soft power, or culture.”
A political scientist quoted in the book explained that American culture became an empire by invitation. It became a place where people wanted to go because America was introduced through movies that appealed to the hearts and minds of audiences around the world.
Chinese money has been influential in many ways. Not only is it funding movies and building theaters, but there’s also control of content.
“Tibet is a no-fly zone for Hollywood,” Schwartzel said in reference to the bad blood between China and Tibet. “No one in Hollywood will touch a movie about Tibet or the Dali Lama. Several years ago Disney was making a Marvel movie about Doctor Strange, and in the original comics there’s a Tibetan monk. They intentionally changed it to a Celtic monk so that there wouldn’t be a connection to Tibet.”
Research took him to China where he saw Disney’s major investments in a theme park that they built in Shanghai, toy stores to promote their products, and a string of schools where children learn English from Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Elsa and other popular Disney characters.
“I spoke to a teacher from one of the schools who told me that they were fulfilling a market in China because parents there really want their children to learn English to be citizens of the world,” he said. “But it was very much a marketing venture. When I walked by one of those schools in Shanghai, there was a new Disney store that opened that week and all the teachers were wearing shirts advertising it.”
Not everyone was willing to talk to him openly. He made contact with one person, a westerner who had worked in China, who took out their cell phone, turned it off and put it on another side of the restaurant.
“They were worried about surveillance on the phone and even wondered if it should have been left in the car,” Schwartzel said. “And the kicker was that we were meeting in Los Angeles, not China.”
Research for the book was not always easy.
“There’s certainly an apprehension to talking about a lot of this because of how aggressively China responds to criticism or discussions of things that China doesn’t want spoken about,” he said.
Schwartzel frequently returns to the area to visit family and friends and hopes to arrange a book signing at Barnes & Noble in Hempfield, where he spent a lot of time when he was growing up in Wimmerton.
“I imagined going back to my childhood book store with my own book,” he said.
And about that time he spent interning at the Bulletin.
“I was one of the last to have a very traditional path to start at my hometown newspaper before going on to the next bigger paper, then another bigger paper,” he said. “My favorite job at the Bulletin was writing the police blotter. We would get it from the fax machine and write up the reports. I remember that I sometimes tried, to the dismay of editor Steve Kittey, to make it as creative as possible. But I learned that sometimes you should just stick to the facts. I loved interning at the Bulletin. It was really fantastic. There’s a lot of responsibility in writing for a local paper because everybody knows everybody. That summer, I interned there and then I would go to my paying job waiting on tables at Mountain View Inn.”
Schwartzel’s second book about the social, political and economic history of the Star Wars movies will soon be released by Penguin Press.
