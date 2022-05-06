BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Gateway 3, Derry Area 1
Derry Area fell to Gateway 3-1. Scores were 17-25, 8-25, 25-19 & 17-25 in an exhibition game. Gabe Carbonara had nine kills. Mason Beeman and Noah Berkhimer added six kills each.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Rockies 9, Yankees 3
The Rockies bolstered by a four-run second inning rolled to a victory over the Yankees Thursday.
Luke Ament earned the win for the Rockies striking out seven and walking one, while Austin Slezak, in relief, struck out six and walked none.
