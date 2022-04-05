BOYS LACROSSE
Pittsburgh CC 7, Greater Latrobe 3
The Wildcats played host to PCC Monday night and lost an exhibition match 7-3.
Senior Mason Rohrer scored two goals for Greater Latrobe, with sophomore JT Kaecher talling one. Senior goalkeeper Cameron Rohrer recorded nine saves on the night.
