With the winter months quickly approaching, the Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) is set to continue working on several projects, according to engineer Bill Glasser of Gibson-Thomas Engineering Co. Inc.
“We’ve got a number of projects starting up, going on or wrapping up,” Glasser told the LMA at its board of directors meeting Tuesday.
For the past two weeks, tank supplier Dutchland Incorporated of Gap was on site for the 4.3-million gallon equalization tank project that is aiming to prevent sewage overflows into the Loyalhanna Creek.
“They have all the walls standing up vertically, at this point,” Glasser said. “There’s pour work they need to do to get those fully functional.”
Last month, contractor Mele and Mele and Sons finished the EQ tank’s foundational pour, which paved the way for the precast panelling to be installed.
In July 2019, the LMA awarded a bid of $10,381,236 to the Braddock-based contractor to install the EQ tank as part of the Act 537 stormwater management plan in response to a mandate from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
Work is also set to begin on an interceptor sewer cleaning project, which calls for a portion of sewer line to be cleaned from the railroad bridge which passes over the Loyalhanna Creek to behind Latrobe Manor and Loyalhanna Apartments, Glasser said. In August, LMA approved a bid for $72,445 for Robinson Pipe Cleaning to complete that project, with a projected Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 start date.
Crews also continue working on the sewer line replacement project underneath the Ligonier Street bridge, or “Brewery Bridge,” over the Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe, Glasser said. That project is set to replace and strengthen the existing interceptor before the bridge is replaced this upcoming spring. The board in August awarded a bid to Ligonier Construction for $228,000 to complete this project.
Authority manager Terri Hauser said Export-based W.A. Petrakis has “stored material on site” for the $198,990 Monastery Run reconstruction project, which calls for increasing the size of pipes of a roughly 900-foot stretch of sewer line, in addition to constructing several new manholes from Monastery Run to Lloyd Avenue Extension. That project is beginning this week, officials said.
Latrobe’s downtown water line replacement project is also nearing completion, as project contractor Jet Jack Inc. is wrapping up remaining punch list items.
In other business, Hauser said draft budgets for the wastewater and water departments will be on the agenda for approval at LMA’s Dec. 15 meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the authority board:
- Approved payments in the water department, including $3,281.50 to Gibson-Thomas and $1,306.80 to Meyer Darragh for downtown water line replacement work;
- Approved the water and wastewater departments’ financial statements for the period of Jan. 1 to Sept. 30;
- Heard from Hauser, who said the LMA invested $500,000 with the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT) on the water department side;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department for $2.05 million, including roughly $2 million to Mele and Mele and Sons and $17,288 to Gibson-Thomas for work on the EQ tank;
- Approved payments in the wastewater department, including $37,199.15 to Kukurin Contracting for bar screen replacement and $96,750 to Ligonier Construction for the Brewery Bridge replacement project;
- Approved payments of $1,045.10 and $541.70 for wastewater department business from solicitor Lee Demosky.
