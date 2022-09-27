Ligonier Valley Middle School has strong start transitioning to new schedule

Ligonier Valley Middle School principal Paulina Burns said folks are settling into the school year and seem to be enjoying the new schedule at the school. The classrooms are bustling with activity as the learners now attend six core class periods in their day instead of the five they had last year, and they also have more time for lunch, exploratory classes, study hall, and individual seminar options. A small poll of learners gave thumbs-up to the new school year, and the new schedule.
“I’m having a great year so far,” said eighth-grader Tyler Queer. “I really like the new schedule because the shorter length-time of classes with more classes allows us to stay focused and not drift off as easily, plus we have gym and STEAM every other day.”
Queer’s feeling on the new year were echoed by classmate Noah Knupp, who also appreciates the efforts of his principals in putting thought into what learners want in a day. “They have provided us with more time at lunch to socialize, and that seems to keep focus and less distractions in class,” said Knupp. “I think kids are more focused in class because they get more socializing done at lunch. With nine periods, we have more chances to move around during the day, and try new things.”
“I am impressed by how well everyone transitioned with the new schedule,” said Burns. “The learners are enjoying the new opportunities, and I have already witnessed some wonderful collaboration between teachers as a result of common planning time. I am also seeing a vast difference in the learners’ energy, mood, and ability to focus during the school day, and I would like to think that is a result from having physical education with Mr. (Ryan) Podlucky every other day.”
Burns emphasized the importance of the organizational skills being taught by Adam Storey in the STEAM classes. “The first quarter in Mr. Storey’s class is focused on digital organization in Google folders as well as creating a digital planner, digital citizenship, and understanding the basics of all of the instructional programs that are offered at LVMS,” Burns explained.
While the principal said there have been some small hurdles in the schedule that all have tackled together, nothing has created an impact that hindered learning for anyone. “We will continue to consider small adjustments after receiving regular teacher feedback throughout the school year and during planning for next year,” she explained. “The staff at LVMS is one of the best, and the new year transitioned so well because of them! There have also been some last minute changes with positions and the team really comes together to make it all run smoothly. I appreciate the entire community and the support!”
Kelly Ankney said she was hesitant the new schedule wouldn’t allow for enough time for learners to complete assignments or to hold student council meetings, but she has found that both have happened successfully.
“Everyone seems to have adjusted and is learning how to manage their time, including me,” said Ankney. “The day goes by quickly. The flexibility of the lunch periods and study hall opens up the opportunity for additional collaboration time for student council and other worthwhile activities, as well.”
Seventh-graders Avery Horner and Emmy Dirinaldo appreciate the new schedule and said they like the options during seminars on Wednesdays.
“I feel like the new schedule makes people more productive because we are more focused and going different places throughout the day more than last year,” said Dirinaldo. “We have great options and don’t have to go to something we aren’t interested in during seminar,” added Horner.
Burns said she is anxious to continue to see growth, learner participation and achievement throughout the school year.
