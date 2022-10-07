The Ligonier Valley Rams take their 4-1 road record to Lower Burrell on Friday at 7 p.m. to face the 5-1 Burrell Bucs at Buccaneer Stadium.
The Rams are coming off a big bounce-back complete team victory last Friday against Yough 48-14.
The Ram defense was solid last week pitching a shutout until the fourth quarter, and hitting the scoreboard with a pick-six by senior linebacker McKinley Shearer. The offense had contributors all over the field including two touchdowns each for tight end senior James Pleskovich who scored on passes of 41 yards and 28 yards from senior quarterback Broderick Schreyer and running back senior Nick Lonas’ runs of one yard (on the next play after his 50-yard run to the one-yard line) and the seven-yard Ligonier Valley night capper. The highly successful backfield duo of senior Haden Sierocky and sophomore John Jablunovsky contributed a touchdown each and a two-point conversion. Jablunovsky scored on the Rams’ second drive with an 80-yard explosion up the middle and Sierocky followed on the third drive with a 10-yard touchdown sprint and a two-point reception from Schreyer.
The Rams’ impressive performance was allowed because the lines on both sides of the ball maintained control of scrimmage for the game’s entirety. However, that was Yough, who had been outscored nearly 3 to 1 and coming off a bitter 42-6 defeat to the very Bucs the Rams face on Friday.
Coach Roger Beitel hopes the normal season distractions don’t derail the Rams’ momentum.
“It’s been one of those weeks where we have a lot of outside distractions,” said Beitel. “A lot of things popping up that you have to deal with that seem to happen in bunches, like kids missing practice and illnesses.”
He explained in preparation for Friday’s game.
“They pose a very different type of opponent than we’ve seen this year.” Beitel said. The Bucs handled common opponent Yough two weeks ago led by junior quarterback Devin Beattie’s 121 yards rushing on 16 carries and sophomore running back Mason Jones’ 16 carries for 83 yards. “They got 11 guys in a phone booth, they’ve attempted six passes this season; they’re a run-first team.” Beitel said before Wednesday’s practice.
The Burrell run-first system is led by quarterback/ wide receiver Devin Beattie’s average of 160.5 yards per game, and running back Mason Jones’ 67 yards per game.
According to Beitel, “they put in a system that they believe is best for their best 11 on the field. They’ve stuck to it and it presents a lot of problems for teams. Especially a team like ours that each week we are undersized.”
Ligonier Valley’s 2-1 conference record has the team positioned at No. 3 in the WPIAL AA Allegheny Conference and only a game back of conference leaders Steel Valley and Serra Catholic. Ligonier Valley will try to keep pace in the conference by featuring a relatively balanced attack that averages 270 yards rushing, and nearly a hundred yards passing while having scored 21 touchdowns.
