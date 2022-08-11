Ligonier Valley’s boys’ golf coach Al Gaiardo enters his 16th season at the helm, and said he’s truly looking forward to the season with a great bunch of kids who work hard.
The LV boys’ golf team will compete in 2A, Section 2 of the WPIAL with Derry Area, Greensburg Central Catholic, Greensburg-Salem, Jeannette, Mount Pleasant, and Southmoreland.
“I think we can compete with Derry and Greensburg Central Catholic for the conference championship this year,” said Gaiardo during the team’s media day on Wednesday at Champion Lakes Golf Club. “We have seven returning lettermen. Our kids are playing well. They worked hard all summer”
The veteran coach said the program has had a lot of talented athletes who have come through and currently has junior high kids who are working hard. “I think the future is bright for Ligonier Valley golf and I’m looking forward to the season,” he said. “We have a great bunch of kids who work hard.”
Leaders on the golf team, seniors Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen, and junior Luke Lentz, said they have 14 athletes on the team, have been working hard, and are looking forward to competition on the course.
“I’m excited,” said Harbert. “We have been working hard all summer and we’ve got some experienced guys on the roster. It should be a great season.”
The Lady Rams golf team will compete in 2A, Section 1 of the WPIAL along with Derry Area, Geibel Catholic, Greensburg Central Catholic, Mount Pleasant, and Southmoreland. They will be led by first-year coach Tyler Kocsis.
“I am pretty excited for the team this year,” said Kocsis. “Our biggest strength on the team right now is the amount of girls we have on the team. We’ve got 12 girls and there is a lot of youth there. We have no seniors, so we are a young team with a lot of room to grow. Over the past few days, there has been a lot of growth, so I’m really looking forward to an exciting season.”
Girls’ golf captains Amanda Woods, junior, and Alyssa Johnston, sophomore, will lead the Lady Rams. “We are happy about having 12 girls on the team,” said Woods, who has been working hard on her game in the off-season and has shown impressive talent. “We are definitely excited to get on the courses and compete.”
Both teams will open their season today in a tournament at State College before heading to Cedarbrook Golf Course on Monday for the Chairman’s Cup. The girls will head to Kiski Area on Tuesday, Aug. 16, while the boys host Derry Area on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
