More than a decade has passed since the redevelopment of a Pennsylvania Army National Guard armory into residential housing began in Ligonier. Now the development’s owner and its inhabitants want to finally convert its access road into a public street.
Ligonier Borough Council on Thursday voted unanimously to accept a petition to open Armory Way as a public road and advertise an ordinance making it official.
The street serves the group of homes built at the former Ligonier armory site at West Main and North Walnut streets.
Council heard testimony on the petition during a public hearing held prior to its regular meeting.
Councilman Nate Sylvester motioned to accept the petition to open the street, “based on the aesthetics that that subdivision brings, the property values, the transfer taxes, the income tax that the residents bring.”
Armory Way was always intended to be dedicated as a public road from the beginning, according to Jim Smith, president and CEO of Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland (EGCW), which owns the planned residential development.
The request was signed by a majority of the Armory Way residents, who also presented a second petition to council asking the borough to maintain the no parking restriction already under the development’s Homeowners’ Association.
On-street parking could restrict driveway access, block emergency vehicles, and hamper snow removal on the narrow road, resident Richard Hudock explained.
Armory Way measures 28 feet across at the entrance and 20 feet wide beyond, according to borough streets supervisor Ron Ross. From a public works perspective, he said there is no downside to a no parking designation.
“Essentially from its conception, this street was contemplated to be a public street turned over to the borough. It’s shown that way on the subdivision. I think in deference to the folks who live on Armory Way or have access from Armory Way, it was never intended to be a street which had parking,” EGCW attorney Jim Conte said.
Council also voted 7-0 to accept the no parking petition for Armory Way. The ordinances to open the road and prohibit on-street parking will be advertised for action at council’s Oct. 4 meeting.
The Pennsylvania National Guard closed the Ligonier armory in 2006, where it trained recruits since the facility was built in 1938 as a Public Works Administration project. EGCW acquired the property in 2008 and pursued a residential development, which required council’s approval of a subdivision in 2010. The brick and stone armory was demolished.
After building the first two stacked flats – four total units in the buildings facing West Main Street – developer Montgomery & Rust Inc. left the project and EGCW took over.
EGCW employed Murrysville-based KACIN to erect five single family homes along North Walnut Street. Rather than adding townhouses along the rear of the property, EGCW pivoted to three more single family homes, requiring council’s approval of the change.
Although there’s still potential for two additional stacked flats, the neighborhood reached the 75% development required by zoning ordinance to petition council to accept Armory Way as a public thoroughfare.
Engineer Ben Faas of The EADS Group confirmed that the road was properly constructed and paved according designed and constructed according to Ligonier Borough’s standards.
Council must follow a certain procedure to open a public street, first accepting the petition, hosting a public hearing, voting to advertise an ordinance, and then enacting said ordinance, solicitor George Welty explained.
Ligonier will soon receive another award recognizing its historic beauty, charm and consistent attempts to preserve and protect these characteristics that attract visitors year after year.
Scenic Pittsburgh will present Ligonier with the Community Scenic Achievement Award during the Fall into Ligonier restaurant tasting event on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Ligonier is one of two awardees in 2021, according to Scenic Pittsburgh’s press release, which explains that the town was chosen once the nonprofit organization “looked at Ligonier’s history of preservation and renewal of its historic Diamond and shopping district, and the town’s longtime commitment to leveraging its greenspaces and history.”
To that end, Ligonier Borough officials will continue their attempts to nurture Diamond Park, which will unfortunately lose two more trees this fall, councilwoman Mariah Fisher reported.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recommended that the borough remove two Japanese zelkovas as their branches’ inward growth will eventually become a safety hazard.
“With the limbs growing together like that, it’s not healthy for them and they could break off,” Fisher said.
Council voted to remove the two trees and replace them as well as another deceased pair unearthed earlier this summer with four trees from Ray’s Nurseries in Johnstown.
“I’m not really in favor of replacing them, but it needs to be done,” Fisher said.
Both the DCNR and the nursery suggested two wildfire black gum trees and two red oaks, colorful species that are better suited to the Diamond’s soil and conditions, according to Fisher.
They are smaller than the original trees planted during the 2018 Diamond Park restoration – measuring about 12 to 14 feet tall and 2.5 to 3.5 inches in diameter.
“Because of this, they have a better potential to grow and thrive and hopefully we will not be replacing any,” Fisher said.
The borough expects to pay under $500 per tree, plus rent and excavator remove the root balls from all four lost trees.
The new foliage will be planted at the end of October or beginning of November.
Council authorized the personnel committee to hire a new public works employee before its next meeting to quickly replace the retiring Bob McCauslin, a 19-year veteran of the crew. Councilman Jeff Craig thanked McCauslin for his years of service to Ligonier Borough.
Officials also approved a slew of requests regarding upcoming fall events, including allowing the Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734 (VFW) to erect a 10-by-10-foot tent on the roadway in front of its East Main Street headquarters on Oct. 9 for a veterans’ membership drive during Fort Ligonier Days.
“There’s been a state initiative to make sure that veterans are members so that they can get the resources that are available to them,” VFW quartermaster Amanda Mattioli said.
Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger said the location would not impede the festival’s traffic detour.
A coven of costumed witches will be biking, walking and dancing through Ligonier this fall as the 5th Annual Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade returns to town after a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As part of a group photo opportunity in collaboration with Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, council agreed to close North Fairfield Street between West Main and West Church streets during the Sunday, Oct. 24 event. which raises money for Helping Hearts and Healing Tails Animal Rescue, a homeless pet fund operated by Beth Luther.
The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce was again granted permission to use the lampposts in front of the shops around the Diamond, North and South Market streets, and East and West Main streets, as well as the Town Hall courtyard for the annual Scarecrow Contest from Oct. 13-31. The lampposts will also be decorated for the Christmas season beginning Nov 12.
Santa Claus got the green light to visit Ligonier during the annual Diamond Light-Up Night on Friday, Nov. 26. As the Ligonier Valley Police Department will need to reroute traffic during the parade, Craig advised chamber director Amy Beitel to also send the request to the police commission.
Other approvals included allowing St. Michael’s of the Valley to host a Pet Blessing at Mellon Park from 1 to 2 pm. on Sunday, Oct 3 and permitting LVRx Pharmacy to hang a banner at the front of the building this fall and winter to promote flu and COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Zoning and code enforcement officer Karl Horman encouraged residents to submit written complaints about blighted properties in Ligonier Borough, which he can use as supporting documentation when he contacts the property owners.
Council adjourned Thursday’s meeting into an executive session to discuss legal matters, with no action planned afterward.
