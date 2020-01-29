The YWCA Westmoreland County, Greensburg, has launched the new YWCAmakers Program to connect and strengthen the Maker community in Westmoreland County.
Alexis Hough, YWCAmakers Program specialist, explained, “The YWCAmakers Program aligns with the YWCA mission to eliminate racism and empower women by providing more equitable opportunities for job growth and economic development for Makers in Westmoreland County.’
The YWCAmakers Program will help established Makers increase their entrepreneurial skills and foster practices to create sustainable businesses. The application for the first cohort opened Monday, Jan. 27, and will close Feb. 19.
The cohort-style program features Maker-to-market business skill workshops, networking opportunities, and featured selling space in the YWCA Thrift Shop in Greensburg. Hough noted, “Members of the cohort will have exclusive access to this new selling space as well as 12 weeks of business skills courses based out of the YWCA’s 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, location.”
Business skills workshops will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning March 4 and running through May 20.
The program serves Makers 18 years and older who create handmade, one-of-a-kind goods for everyday use. Creations big and small welcome to apply. Residents of Westmoreland County will receive priority during application review.
The program will connect the Maker community through the meetup.com group MakersMeet Westmoreland. This group will meet throughout Westmoreland County to network Makers and interested community members. Membership in the meet-up group is free.
The first YWCAmakers cohort will receive 50% off tuition for the program. Tuition includes business workshops and materials, 30 days consignment for the Maker’s goods in the YWCA Thrift Shop, YWCA Westmoreland County membership, and a digital profile on the program’s website. They will also be the first to join the YWCAmakers Alumni Network.
Interested Makers can apply at ywcamakers.org. For more information, visit www.ywcawestmoreland.org, email Hough at AlexisH@ywcawestmoreland.org or call 724-834-9390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.