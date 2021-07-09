YWCA presents 2021 President's Award to bishop

On Tuesday, June 29, Diane Hightower, president of the YWCA of Westmoreland County, presented the 2021 President’s Award to Greater Parkview Church led by its pastor, Bishop Carl Jones.
In presenting the honor, Hightower explained that the President’s Award has been given annually since 1993 to “a county resident or an organization, who has demonstrated a commitment to significant volunteerism and community service.”
“The labor of Greater Parkview Church under Bishop Jones’ mentorship and pastoral guidance has addressed hunger, health and education, in powerful ways throughout the county, and for this, we honor you,” explained Hightower.
An example of the leadership that Greater Parkview Church, located on Westminster Avenue in Greensburg, has demonstrated in the community was the fight against vaccine hesitancy, especially by minority populations. Greater Parkview partnered with Voice of Westmoreland and Mainline Pharmacy to hold a vaccine clinic at the church in April 2021.
Bishop Jones, pastor since 2003 of the nondenominational multicultural church, remarked that he was humbled to receive the recognition from the YWCA, and he shared his church’s vision for the community stating, “People don’t care what you know until they know how much you care.”
Jones cited the diversity present in his congregants, saying “We’re a church that looks like heaven.” He received a standing ovation for the work that his church provides to the Greensburg community.
Hightower noted the YWCA of Westmoreland County is “dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA envisions a world that holds equal promise for every person. We invite you to join us in this fight by becoming a member of the YWCA and the Racial Justice Committee.”
Membership information can be found at https://www.ywcawestmoreland.org/ or by calling 724-834-9390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.