YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following wellness and technology classes in July.
Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat in the following:
Yoga with Nancy Micheals – June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Smartphones/Tablets – June 24, July 1, 8, 15 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Cybersecurity Tips for Everyone – July 7 – 6 to 9 p.m.
Microsoft Word – Intermediate – July 20, 27, Aug. 3, 10 –6 to 9 p.m.
Microsoft Excel – Beginners – July 28, Aug. 4, 11, 18 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Microsoft Word – Beginners – July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Technology Q & A for Computers, Smartphones and Tablets – July 13 – 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Private Tutoring available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones. Call to schedule. Customized Business Computer Training. Call to schedule.
Mary Lou Glover, adult education assistant, said, “We only take eight students per class. We cancel them a week before if we do not have adequate enrollment.”
