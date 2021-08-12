YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following wellness and technology classes and various events in the coming weeks:
Yoga with Nancy Micheals – Sept. 16, 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28 – 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Fabulously Fit After 50 – Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29, Oct. 6, 13 – 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Windows 10 – Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Smartphones/Tablets – Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23 – 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Microsoft Word – Beginners – Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 – from 6 to 9 p.m.
Technology Q&A for Computers, Smartphones and Tablets – Sept. 14 – 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Private Tutoring available for computers, tablets, e-readers, and smartphones.
Upcoming events include:
The annual Book Sale – Thursday, Aug. 19, to Saturday, Aug. 21.
Girls in Pearls annual Fashion Show – Monday, Oct. 18.
Call 724-834-9390 for details or go to the website at WWW.YWCAWESTMORELAND.ORG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.